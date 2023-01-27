Tense Memphis mourns Tyre Nichols, awaits release of video

Memphis is a city well-versed in trauma and too often steeped in sorrow.

Friday, those feelings were amplified — along with others, including righteous anger and justifiable disgust — during the gap between what might be labeled two major "events" in the government response to the death of Tyre Nichols, one that occurred the day before, the other scheduled for Friday evening.

Thursday, five police officers — or former police officers, since they had been fired the week before — were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nichols, 29, who died of injuries Jan. 10, three days after a "confrontation" after a traffic stop in Southeast Memphis led to what prosecutors characterized as a lethal beating near his mother's home from police.

Family and supporters of Tyre Nichols gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of him on Jan. 26, 2023 at Tobey Skatepark in Memphis.

Also Thursday, officials said a video of the beating — constructed from footage captured by police body-cams and "SkyCop" cameras — will be released after 6 p.m. Friday.

"Many of us are wondering how our community will respond and are concerned about it," said J. Lawrence Turner, pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church at 70 N. Bellevue, where the public "Celebration of Life" service for Nichols is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"My thought is that we should honor the request of his family, who as recently as this afternoon called for there to be nonviolent protest," said Turner, 41. "In this situation in particular, when the people who have lost the most feel that way, we should respect their wishes."

Secular officialdom, however, seems less than confident that citizens will honor the request of RowVaughn Wells, Nichols' mother, who has urged people to "protest in peace." Their uncertainty is based on the reportedly "heinous" content of the video.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch described the footage as "absolutely appalling... I'm shocked and sickened by what I saw." Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis said the "heinous" video reveals "acts that defy humanity" and is “about the same if not worse” than the infamous video of Los Angeles police beating Rodney King in 1991. FBI Director Chris Wray also said he was "appalled” by the footage.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy listens to a question during a press conference regarding the five officers charged with murder over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

As a result of such warnings, the national media, in Memphis — in force this week — and even the international media presented Memphis as a city poised atop a powder keg, "bracing" to explode.

The Nichols story dominated the front page of Friday's New York Times, which reported that "the city as been bracing for more than a week for the video," with its "agonizing detail." "The city of Memphis is bracing for public outrage," wrote Reuters. "The city of Memphis is bracing" for the video, reported the BBC. "Cities brace for protests," contributed the Washington Post, one of many outlets predicting the likelihood of chaotic, even violent nationwide responses to the video.

Even the President of the United States added his voice. "I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest," Joe Biden said, in a statement from the White House. "Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice."

Meanwhile, others suggested such cautions only amplified the horror already inflicted on Nichols.

Others encouraged people to watch a different video:

Turner said it was tragic that, yet again, so-called "peace officers" had committed apparently unwarranted violence. But he said a non-peaceful response would only encourage those who rely on violence in the first place. "We can't respond to violence by perpetuating more violence."

