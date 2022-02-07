Tension in communities at Russia-Ukraine border
Ukrainian border guards in Hoptivka, Kharkiv region, are patrolling a two meter (6.56 feet) high barbed wire fence, a fortification built along the border with Russia. (Feb. 07)
Ukrainian border guards in Hoptivka, Kharkiv region, are patrolling a two meter (6.56 feet) high barbed wire fence, a fortification built along the border with Russia. (Feb. 07)
Censors appeared to step in when US-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi was attacked online. Read all the details here.
The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."
They're dropping some major clues.
NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage.
I spontaneously moved from the US to Ireland, and I wasn't prepared for the differences in the language, the pace of life, or the function of alcohol.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were "very involved in the joke writing" for the ad, an Amazon marketing executive said
The deal in question supercharged Boston's rebuild after their last title.
Paulina Porizkova, 56, is done with sexist comments about her age—sharing a nude photo to prove it: “I may be posting for you. But I pose for myself.”
The move suggests he could be upset with the Cardinals.
Here is what drivers had to say after Sunday's Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR Cup exhibition race at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio shared some reporting that makes the NFL look pretty bad for how it handled the Deflategate saga with Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Royal historian Robert Lacey said Queen Elizabeth "was acknowledging her own mortality and looking to the future"
What will the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Top 25 possibly be on February 6? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Ren Ziwei took first place in the men's 1,000-metre race, though he wasn't the first skater to cross the finish line.
Heart disease is the number one killer in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and "'heart disease' refers to several types of heart conditions. In the United States, the most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD), which can lead to heart attack." Over 16 million Americans have cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease, stroke, hypertension and heart failure, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. Nati
“I hope someday that somebody realizes how important this event is to the past, present and future of the PGA Tour.”
According to The Associated Press, former President Donald Trump paused and rewound footage of the riot at several points.
Sadio Mane missed a penalty kick in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Egypt, with his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah heavily involved in a truly dramatic moment.
Mike McDaniel was hired Sunday evening as the next Miami Dolphins head coach, replacing Brian Flores. Here's how Dolphins fans reacted on Twitter.
“It was one of the first things my son found,” My Angel’s Attic thrift shop owner Megan Leigh said. “My husband wanted to take them to the dump and I was like, ‘No, we cannot do that.’”