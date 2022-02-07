Tension in communities at Russia-Ukraine border

Ukrainian border guards in Hoptivka, Kharkiv region, are patrolling a two meter (6.56 feet) high barbed wire fence, a fortification built along the border with Russia. (Feb. 07)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories