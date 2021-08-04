Tension high at Illinois school meeting on masks
A suburban Chicago school board meeting adjourned without a vote on mandatory face masks Tuesday night after heated debate turned into a reported physical altercation. (Aug. 4)
A suburban Chicago school board meeting adjourned without a vote on mandatory face masks Tuesday night after heated debate turned into a reported physical altercation. (Aug. 4)
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) announced Wednesday that the state would institute a mask mandate for preschool through high school students and staff and a vaccine mandate for some state employees.Why it matters: The move comes as surging COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant in Illinois have led to rising hospitalization, ICU occupancy and ventilator use rates, per the governor's press release.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: All st
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he regretted signing a law banning local mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in his state.
Weeks after some school districts decided to make masks optional to start the year, the CDC changed its guidance on mask use.
The Indiana Hoosiers expect quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to start the season opener at Iowa — even if he doesn't take a hit until Sept. 4. On Monday, coach Tom Allen told reporters Penix's recovery remains on schedule, a development that could help the Hoosiers exceed last year's achievements. Indiana cracked the top 10 for the first time since 1967, posted its best conference record (6-1) in more than a half century and came within a whisker of playing for the third league crown in school history.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson was injured during a heptathlon race, but she waved off assistance and finished the race under her own power.
The Times TV team tuned in to NBC's prime-time coverage of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday and broke down where it succeeded — and where it fell short.
The story of Sarah Brand resists an opening line. Depending on who you ask, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter is an elaborate troll, a deluded sugar baby, or the mastermind behind one of the 21st century’s greatest sociological experiments. In less than a month, over 700,000 people have watched the music video for Brand’s Red Dress, an unprecedented pop song about judgmental parishioners directed, produced, choreographed and edited by Brand herself.
The Grean Bay Packers are adding depth at outside linebacker after losing Randy Ramsey to a significant injury.
Top Senate Republican signals he's in no hurry to see the bipartisan infrastructure bill brought to a vote.
NCISA 20-year-old sailor with a grudge against the U.S. Navy and a failed attempt at becoming a Navy SEAL under his belt is accused of setting an amphibious assault ship ablaze and singlehandedly costing the Navy $30 million in damage.According to an NCIS search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, Ryan Sawyer Mays aroused the suspicions of investigators almost immediately after the 40,000-ton USS Bonhomme Richard went up in flames on July 12, 2020, burning for nearly five days and lea
The Florida governor is taking on Ben & Jerry's while his state grapples with record COVD-19 cases.
A California driver was captured on video harassing a Black woman with a “Black Lives Matter” flag on her vehicle. Brenton […] The post Calif. man shown berating, threatening Black driver for BLM flag appeared first on TheGrio.
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday it has opened an investigation into a fire that destroyed a small cabin where an off-the-grid hermit had lived for almost three decades.
The police said officers removed a woman from a plane at Rapid City Regional Airport in South Dakota after she exposed herself and kicked an officer.
MANILA (Reuters) -Chaos overtook several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Manila on Thursday as thousands showed up hoping to receive a shot before the Philippines capital heads back into lockdown for two weeks. Movement restrictions will be reimposed across greater Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, from midnight on Thursday to try slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. The nearby province of Laguna, and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro in the central and southern Philippines, respectively, will also be placed on lockdown, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement, as health facilities are overwhelmed.
Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli
For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. He has grown his own food, cut his own firewood, and tended to his cat and chickens.
The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.
“The nature and magnitude of these crimes warrant the possibility of the highest possible punishment.”
“We have lost two Godly people that were greatly loved and respected. So tragic, so senseless, so heartbreaking.”