Tensions escalate between Representatives Lauren Boebert and Ilhan Omar after failed apology phone call

Tensions are up after a phone call from Representative Lauren Boebert to extend an olive branch to Representative Ilhan Omar failed after Colorado GOP lawmaker Boebert made an anti-Muslim comment about Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota. CBS News Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the two lawmakers and other news from the Capitol.

