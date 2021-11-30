Tensions escalate between Representatives Lauren Boebert and Ilhan Omar after failed apology phone call

The Guardian

Los Angeles bet everything on winning now. But there are issues throughout the team – and time is running out The Rams’ Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball during the first half of their loss to the Packers. Photograph: Matt Ludtke/AP When the Rams sent what was left of their future assets to the Broncos a month ago to acquire Von Miller, they registered in the grandest of NFL experiments: What would it look like if a team truly went all in? What if they stopped worrying about tomorrow? The ideal