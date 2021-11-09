Tensions escalate during hearing in ex-football star Travis Rudolph murder case

Anger and heightened emotions were on clear display as Travis Rudolph, the former football star accused of murder, returned to court for a surprisingly disruptive “stand your ground” hearing, which included a man cursing at Rudolph.

Rudolph, who attended Cardinal Newman High in West Palm Beach and Florida State University and briefly played in the NFL, is facing one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder for the April 7 shooting outside his Lake Park home that killed 21-year-old college student Sebastien Jean-Jacques.

Rudolph’s attorneys say he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors say it’s murder.

On Tuesday, the court heard testimony from numerous people, including witnesses, detectives and medical experts. The proceedings were delayed again and again during the first half of the day due to frequent audio disruptions from the more than 130 people watching the hearing on Zoom.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Dana Gillen, growing increasingly agitated by the disruptions, issued multiple warnings for people to mute their devices during the proceeding. Less than a minute after Gillen gave his final warning, an unidentified man yelled on the Zoom call, “F--- that n----- Travis,” leading Gillen to immediately pull the plug on the Zoom call.

In the courtroom, attorneys spoke to witnesses about the night of the shooting. According to court documents, Rudolph and his girlfriend, Dominique Jones, got into a “altercation,” earlier in the day at Rudolph’s home, leading Jones to call her brother to come help out. The brother, Jean-Jacques and two other men drove to Rudolph’s home to confront him over the incident.

After they arrived, fighting broke out between the four men, Rudolph and Rudolph’s brother, Darryl, in front of Rudolph’s home. Christopher Lowe, one of the four men, testified Tuesday that Rudolph was the aggressor, saying he came out “with his shirt off ready to fight” and then slammed one of the men on the ground, leading to the brawl.

Story continues

“[Rudolph] was coming out like, I would say ‘ape mode’ ready to fight,” Lowe said. “He didn’t want to hear anyone’s side or why we were there.”

After “several minutes” of fighting, the four men eventually went back to their car. Rudolph went back into his house and grabbed an AR-15 rifle, following the men to their car. Rudolph then fired approximately 38 rounds at the car within seconds, according to court documents.

Lowe testified that none of the men in the car were armed at the time of the shooting, but Rudolph’s lawyers claimed at least two of the men, including Jean-Jacques, had weapons.

Dr. John Marraccini, former Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, testified for the defense that marks on Jean-Jacques’ hand and the position of his fingers were consistent with the possibility that he had been holding a gun.

“This could be a grip impression from a firearm,” he said.

As photos were presented of Jean-Jacques’ body to show his hand position, friends and family in the second row of the courtroom dabbed their eyes and hugged each other. One woman ran sobbing from the courtroom.

Marraccini acknowledged that other objects could have caused the hand impression, including a cell phone. Although a cell phone had been found nearby, he said he doubted it had been in the victim’s hand because there was no blood or tissue on the phone.

Rudolph has not yet taken the stand. During the day’s testimony, he sat between his lawyers, occasionally taking notes. Five sheriff’s deputies stood or sat near him.

Testimony in the “stand your ground” hearing will continue at a future date.