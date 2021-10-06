Tensions flare as Chinese flights near Taiwan intensify

HUIZHONG WU and DAVID RISING
·6 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — With record numbers of military flights near Taiwan over the last week, China has been showing a new intensity and military sophistication as it steps up its harassment of the island it claims as its own and asserts its territorial ambitions in the region.

China's People's Liberation Army flew 56 planes in international airspace off the southwest coast of Taiwan on Monday, setting a new record and capping four days of sustained pressure involving 149 flights. The actions came as China, with growing diplomatic and military power, faces greater pushback from countries in the region and as Taiwan pleads for more global support and recognition.

The U.S. called China's latest actions “risky” and “destabilizing,” while China responded that the U.S. selling weapons to Taiwan and its ships navigating the Taiwan Strait were provocative.

At the same time as the flights, the U.S. stepped up naval maneuvers in the Indo-Pacific with its allies, challenging Beijing's territorial claims in critical waterways.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told legislators Wednesday that the situation “is the most severe in the 40 years since I’ve enlisted.”

While most agree that war is not imminent, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warned that more is at stake if Beijing makes good on past threats to seize the island by force if necessary.

“If Taiwan were to fall, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the democratic alliance system,” she wrote in an impassioned op-ed in Foreign Affairs magazine published Tuesday. “It would signal that in today’s global contest of values, authoritarianism has the upper hand over democracy.”

China regularly flies military aircraft into Taiwan's “air defense identification zone,” international airspace that Taiwan counts as a buffer in its defense strategy, although previous flights have usually involved a handful of planes at most.

Perhaps more significant than the number of planes was the constitution of the group, with fighters, bombers and airborne early warning aircraft, said Euan Graham, a defense analyst with the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.

“That's the level of sophistication — it looks like a strike package, and that's part of the step up in pressure,” he said. “This is not a couple of fighters coming close and then going straight back after putting one wing across the median; this is a much more purposeful maneuver.”

Controlling Taiwan and its airspace is key to China's military strategy, with the area where the most recent sorties took place also leading to the west Pacific and the South China Sea.

The latest maneuvers bring the total number of flights to more than 815 as of Monday since the Taiwanese government started publicly releasing the numbers a little more than a year ago.

China has been rapidly improving and strengthening its military, and the most recent flights demonstrate a greater level of technical expertise and power, said Chen-Yi Tu, a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taiwan.

It's a marked contrast from 20, 30 years ago, when Chinese forces couldn't refuel in the air, or fly across the water, said Oriana Skylar Mastro, a fellow at Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University and non-resident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C.

“I think China is trying to remind the U.S. and Taiwan that this is not then, that they have options,” she said. “They can do what they want, that they won’t be deterred.”

At the same time, many democracies have been increasingly vocal in their support of Taiwan and have stepped up naval operations in the area.

As China was conducting its most recent flights, 17 ships from six navies — the U.S., Britain, Japan, Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand — including three aircraft carriers and a Japanese helicopter carrier — carried out joint maneuvers off the Japanese island of Okinawa, northeast of Taiwan, meant to show their commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

A few days earlier, the British frigate HMS Richmond transited through the Taiwan Strait, announcing its presence on Twitter and angering China, which condemned the move as a “meaningless display of presence with an insidious intention.”

The international actions are an attempt to counter China's frequent claim that its own actions are in response to American moves, and demonstrate that democracies intend to defend established maritime laws and norms, Graham said.

“When the U.K. sends a ship through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since 2008 and it sailed down the median line, the point that it's making is that they know China knows where that line is,” he said. “In order for the status quo to be meaningful, it has to be upheld and the most emphatic way to do that is to physically demonstrate with a government asset like a warship.”

Australia, which also spoke out against China's recent flights, last month announced a deal with the U.S. and Britain to obtain nuclear-powered submarines, which was seen as a strong statement it planned to play a greater role.

And Japan, which has long been cautious with its relations with China, a key trading partner, now considers the country a security threat amid Beijing’s increasingly assertive activity in the regional seas and around the Taiwan Strait. New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said dialogue with China is important but Japan should also team up with like-minded democracies and step up its security alliance with the U.S. and other partners while Tokyo also strengthens its defense capabilities.

“We are seeing a slow emergence of some sort of coalition of democracies in the region that are trying to come together to build some sort of mechanism to respond to Chinese behavior in the region,” said J. Michael Cole, a Taipei-based senior fellow with Global Taiwan Institute in Washington, D.C.

Under longstanding policy, the United States provides political and military support for Taiwan, but does not explicitly promise to defend it from a Chinese attack.

Still, as the U.S. increases its military activities in the Indo-Pacific region, the Chinese response has been to increase its own, said Yue Gang, a retired Chinese army colonel and Beijing-based military commentator.

“The Biden administration has been increasing military deterrence against China, not only by dispatching many warships and warplanes, but also showcasing its allies,” he said. “One of the possibilities is that the mainland hopes to send a signal it will not be misjudged as weak.”

The Chinese flights into the Taiwanese defense buffer zone have forced Taiwan to scramble its own aircraft and anti-aircraft missile batteries, wearing down their readiness and reducing their capabilities, Yue said.

“Every time a warplane takes off, the engine life is reduced to some extent,” he said.

In addition to keeping Taiwan on edge, the sorties also help the Chinese pilots keep their edge, and could eventually help give them an element of surprise “if the scenario is to eventually use hard power to resolve their unification claim over Taiwan,” Graham said.

“It's hard to know if exercise 39 or exercise 57 is the one that isn't an exercise,” he said.

For the moment, however, most agree that is not the immediate goal.

“It’s more signaling and psychological warfare and a warning to the U.S. to not be so close to Taiwan,” Mastro said.

___

Rising reported from Bangkok.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mozambique crisis: Sex-slave freeing Rwandan soldiers greeted as heroes

    A month-long operation by Rwandan troops reverses militant gains in northern Mozambique.

  • China-Taiwan military tensions 'worst in 40 years'

    Taiwan's defence minister warns of the risk of an accidental strike amid more Chinese aerial incursions.

  • China flies record 56 warplanes toward self-ruled Taiwan

    China flew 56 fighter planes toward Taiwan on Monday in the largest show of force on record, continuing the three days of sustained military harassment against the self-ruled island. The first sortie of 52 planes included 34 J-16 fighter jets and 12 H-6 bombers, among other aircraft, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense. Later, four more Chinese J-16s flew toward the southwestern part of Taiwan's air defense identification zone — a buffer outside a country’s airspace.

  • High court to hear Guantanamo prisoner's state secrets case

    The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about the government's ability to keep what it says are state secrets from a man who was tortured by the CIA following 9/11 and is now held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. At the center of the case being heard Wednesday is whether Abu Zubaydah, who was captured in Pakistan in 2002 and thought at the time to be a high-ranking member of al-Qaida, can get information related to his detention. Zubaydah and his lawyer want to question two former CIA contractors about Zubaydah's time at a secret CIA facility in Poland where they say he was held and tortured.

  • Taliban appointments add to all-male Afghan government team

    The Taliban doubled down on their hard-line trajectory Monday in a third round of Afghanistan government appointments that encompassed a host of men named to deputy positions, a spokesman said. None of the 38 new appointments announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid included women. The appointments are the latest indication the Taliban government has no intention of heeding conditions from the international community that formal recognition of their rule would depend on their treatment of women and minority groups.

  • Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China

    Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities, the premier said on Tuesday, after a record 56 Chinese aircraft https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-surge-chinese-aircraft-defence-zone-2021-10-04 flew into Taiwan's air defence zone, while the president said the island would do what it took to defend itself. Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern part of its air defence zone over a four day period beginning on Friday, the same day China marked a key patriotic holiday, National Day. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which should be taken by force if necessary.

  • Southern Africa extends anti-jihadist mission in Mozambique

    Southern African leaders on Tuesday extended their military mission aimed at smoking out jihadists rampaging across northern Mozambique.

  • Man in suspicious vehicle arrested at Supreme Court

    A tense standoff outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., ended in a Michigan man's arrest.

  • How to Have a Comfortable Retirement on Social Security Alone

    Social Security retirement benefits only go so far, so to retire on these benefits alone, you will need a good game plan.

  • Mozambique president calls on insurgents to surrender after key militant killed

    Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi urged Islamist militants in its far north to surrender on Monday, saying they had nowhere to run, after allied Rwandan, Mozambican and southern African forces pushed them out of territory they had been occupying. Nyusi's comments to mark Peace and National Reconciliation Day came a day after regional southern African forces said they had killed a senior Islamist militant leader along with 18 other fighters in an offensive on September 25. Awadhi Ndanjile, a religious leader instrumental in recruiting and indoctrinating members of the Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'a (ASWJ), was killed on a militants base in the Nangade district of Cabo Delgado, the statement from the Southern Africa Development Community's mission in Mozambique said, using one of the names given to the country's militants.

  • How Texas compares on climate disasters

    Data: FEMA; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosTexas has recently fared better than neighboring Louisiana and Oklahoma when it comes to weathering climate-related disasters. But we're not immune to the many effects of human-caused climate change.Why it matters: Some regions of the U.S. are safer from climate-fueled extreme weather events than others, but no area will go untouched, Axios' Ben German writes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Zoom out: The map above sh

  • U.S. security adviser Sullivan and China's Yang hold talks in Zurich

    U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi began talks in Switzerland on Wednesday, in a bid to improve communication despite a deepening strategic rivalry and tensions over hotspots including Taiwan. It is Sullivan's first face-to-face meeting with Yang since their acrimonious exchanges in Alaska in March, which also involved U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The White House said in a statement that the meeting follows up on President Joe Biden's Sept. 9 call with Chinese President Xi Jinping "as we continue to seek to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People's Republic of China."

  • Hardly anyone wants to go back to the office full time

    Source: Axios NWA survey; Chart: Dani Alberti/AxiosLast week, we asked about your work-from-home opinions, given work looks a lot different for many of us than it did two years ago — and it might stay that way.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Big thanks to the 135 people who responded!State of play: Only 6% of respondents said they want to go back to working in person, while 42% said they want to work remotely.But the slight majority — 52% — said they si

  • Gov. Greg Abbott, 10 GOP governors to talk in South Texas about immigration policies

    Greg Abbott will be in the border community of Mission to talk about what he calls the crisis in illegal immigration.

  • China suffer familiar sinking feeling in World Cup pursuit

    A familiar sense of crisis threatens to envelop Chinese football with the men's national team heading into crunch 2022 World Cup qualifiers still looking for their first point and first goal.

  • Taiwan "very concerned" that China will "launch a war" to take over

    Taiwan, a strategic U.S. ally claimed by Beijing as sovereign territory, says 145 Chinese military planes have violated its air defense zone in four days.

  • Taliban arrest 4 IS members as extremist threat grows

    The Taliban arrested four Islamic State members and seized their documents and weapons north of the Afghan capital, the group's chief spokesman said Wednesday. Zabihullah Mujahid said the operation was carried out Tuesday night by special unit forces in the Pashai area of Pagham district in Kabul province. The arrests came as the Taliban leadership, which assumed control of the country after seizing the capital on Aug. 15, grapples with a growing security threat from the group known as Islamic State Khorasan, an IS affiliate.

  • Japan signals more active role on China's tough stand on Taiwan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's new government signalled on Tuesday a more assertive position on China's aggressive posture towards self-ruled Taiwan, suggesting it would consider options and prepare for "various scenarios", while reaffirming close U.S. ties. Taiwan and broader relations with China are likely to dominate security policies and foreign relations from the outset of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration. Tension has been rising over Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory to be taken by force if necessary.

  • Missouri governor denies clemency to death row inmate

    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday declined to grant clemency to death row inmate Ernest Johnson, despite requests for mercy from the pope, two federal lawmakers and thousands of petition signers. “The state is prepared to deliver justice and carry out the lawful sentence Mr. Johnson received in accordance with the Missouri Supreme Court’s order,” Parson, a Republican, said in a statement about his decision not to reduce the sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Jeremy Weis, Johnson’s lawyer, said he was “very disappointed” by the decision.

  • Chael Sonnen: If the UFC releases Jon Jones, it will have no control over him

    Chael Sonnen doesn't think the UFC should release Jon Jones following his latest run-in with the law.