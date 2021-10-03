Tensions flare as divided America still crippled by COVID
Medical mandates, surging crime rates and racial reckonings are as controversial as ever in an increasingly divided country
Germany's liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) pressed Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to say whether they really want to lead a new coalition government, ramping up pressure on its would-be ruling partners ahead of exploratory talks on Sunday. The conservatives' chancellor candidate, Armin Laschet, has said he wants to form a government, even after his bloc of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) slumped to a record low result in last Sunday's vote. But Laschet was undermined last week when the leader of the Bavarian CSU, Markus Soeder, said the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) - which narrowly secured the most votes - would most likely form a government.
One Missouri governor appeals to another to prevent an injustice to a man with intellectual disabilities. | Opinion
Books about sex, LGBTQ issues and how to have a baby have public library employees in a deeply conservative Wyoming city facing possible prosecution after angry local residents complained to police that the material is obscene and doesn't belong in sections for children and teenagers. For weeks, Campbell County Public Library officials have been facing a local outcry over the books and for scheduling a transgender magician to perform for youngsters, an act canceled amid threats against the magician and library staff. The books are “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson, “How Do You Make a Baby” by Anna Fiske, “Doing It” by Hannah Witton, “Sex is a Funny Word” by Corey Silverberg, and “Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy” by Andrew P. Smiler, according to Susan Sisti, a local pastor who has been raising concerns about those and other books in the library.
Facing an onslaught of political pressure tactics and plunging public approval, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sails into a new term next week set to decide some of the most divisive cases in decades on abortion, gun rights, the death penalty and religious freedom. "This is not a court that has the opportunity to inch forward and tip toe around issues," said University of Chicago law professor and legal historian Farah Peterson. The justices are also expected to address challenges to the Biden administration's nationwide vaccine mandate; continuation of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, for young immigrants; partisan drawing of congressional districts with new census data; and, Harvard's use of racial affirmative action.
With John Hinckley's bullet still lodged in his chest, President Ronald Reagan was rushed to George Washington University Hospital, which is about nine minutes from the Hilton hotel where he'd been shot. One of the surgeons who met him there was Dr. Benjamin Aaron, then chief of cardiothoracic surgery at GWU. It's a decision that proved crucial, and now, four decades later, Aaron recounted those moments to ABC News as Hinckley is poised for a potential release from his remaining court-ordered restrictions by June of next year.
A DUI driver was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for fatally striking a California Highway Patrol officer on the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore.
China's air force on Saturday sent 20 military aircraft into Taiwan airspace, the second incursion in less than 24 hours, NBC News reports. Driving the news: Taiwan reported on Friday that 38 aircraft entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) , the largest Chinese incursion into the area to date, per NBC News.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Friday wave of aircraft surpassed the previous record in June during which 28 Chinese military planes
New Zealand's Delta variant outbreak spread beyond the largest city of Auckland, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday to put additional regions into a snap lockdown. There were 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday in Auckland, which has been in lockdown since mid-August, and two cases in the Waikato region, some 147 kilometres (91 miles) south of Auckland. Ardern said parts of the region will go into a five-day lockdown.
Employees at New York City public schools had until October 1 to get their first COVID-19 shot. Those who didn't will face suspension without pay.
Clippers All-Star forward Paul George knows his workload will increase this season with Kawhi Leonard out, but coach Tyronn Lue has ideas about help.
An Orlando man who walked on the wing of a plane after it landed at Miami International Airport earlier this week told police that he believed he was being followed, ‘so he had to get out of the aircraft,’” according to a police report released Friday.
For the first time in program history, Oregon State football stands alone atop the Pac-12 North standings. The Beavers defeated visiting Washington 27-24 on on a last second field goal from Everett Hayes. B.J. Taylor led a relentless ground attack for Oregon State, picking up 111 rushing yards (his third 100-yard game of the year) and two touchdowns. Sean McGrew nearly matched Taylor for the Huskies, with McGrew also scoring twice on 104 yards. But the game came down to the last drive, with Hayes sending the home crowd into pandemonium with a 24-yard field goal as time expired.
Senator Cory Booker explained to "Face the Nation" just why talks fell apart and the road ahead to meaningful change in policing.
Boston, Massachusetts, USA – October 2018: Harvard Business school building in Cambridge Massachusetts USA. A Washington Post columnist is criticizing the Harvard Business School for halting in-person MBA classes and going online after ... The post HBS Criticized For Suspending In-Person Classes Due To A COVID Outbreak appeared first on Poets&Quants.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday his biggest disappointment as mayor has been the homelessness crisis that plagued the city for the past eight years.
A report alleges that several New York law enforcement officers are involved in a far-right militia group.
He's "past" COVID now, "completely immune," Florida resident writes. “Of course, we are burying this family member next week.”
After his disastrous falling out with the people of Milwaukee, which was entirely the fault of our writer Gabe Gronli, Stephen Colbert traveled to Cream City to apologize in person and treat Brewers fans to a few delicious bottles of Stephen Cold-Beer An Apology Amber. Stay tuned for part two of Stephen's trip, where he dons a hot dog costume and runs in the famed Sausage Race. #Colbert #Comedy #Milwaukee
Algeria has accused its former colonial ruler France of "genocide" and recalled its ambassador to Paris over comments by French President Emmanuel Macron it described as "inadmissible," AP reports. Why it matters: The move, announced in a statement Saturday, comes after the newspaper Le Monde reported that Macron accused Algerian authorities of stoking hatred for France. Tensions had been growing over France's decision to reduce the number of visas issued to people in Algeria, Morocco and Tunisi
It's about time we discussed some specifics in this reconciliation bill.