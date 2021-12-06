Tensions flare in Europe as people protest new COVID restrictions

Associated Press

Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian after he stabbed and wounded an ultra-Orthodox Jew on Saturday near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, a tense and crowded area that is often the scene of demonstrations and clashes. A widely circulated video shot by a bystander appeared to show an officer from Israel's paramilitary Border Police shooting the attacker when he was already lying on the ground, and another appeared to show police with guns drawn preventing medics from reaching him, prompting calls for an investigation into possible excessive use of force. Israeli police released surveillance video in which the attacker can be seen stabbing the Jewish man and then trying to stab a Border Police officer before being shot and falling to the ground.