Tensions flare in Europe as people protest new COVID restrictions
Police in Brussels, Belgium used water cannons and tear gas to control protesters outraged by new restrictions. Elizabeth Palmer has more on the global crisis.
US and allies "deeply concerned" about human rights abuses against former Afghan security forces.
Azerbaijan handed over 10 captured Armenian soldiers to Armenia on Saturday in return for maps detailing the location of landmines in the Karabakh region as part of an exchange mediated by Russia, Baku said. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire at their border on Nov. 16 after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year. Armenia had asked Moscow to help defend it after the worst fighting since a 44-day war last year between ethnic Armenian forces and the Azeri army over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave that killed at least 6,500 people.
Previous incursions have led to accusations of looting and abuse, so will it be different this time?
Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials said Sunday. An army officer said the soldiers fired at a truck after receiving intelligence about a movement of insurgents in the area and killed six people. As irate villagers burned two army vehicles, the soldiers fired at them, killing nine more people, the officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.
Remember Pearl Harbor. Its significance will continue into the future long after the last members of The Greatest Generation and Baby Boomers have passed.
Photos and videos on social media show a vehicle that crashed through the protesters and bodies lying on the road. Another protest was held in Yangon in the afternoon despite the morning violence. Anti-military protests are continuing despite the killing of more than 1,300 people since the Feb. 1 coup.
UTRECHT, Netherlands (Reuters) -Several thousand people gathered in the central Dutch town of Utrecht on Saturday to protest against new coronavirus restrictions that came into force last weekend. A heavy police presence was visible along the route of the march. Many protesters denounced what they see as increasing pressure from the Dutch government to get vaccinated if they want to participate in regular society.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli outside Jerusalem's walled Old City on Saturday before he was shot and killed by security forces at the scene, police said. A video released by Israeli police appears to show a man crossing a street and then turning around and several times stabbing or attempting to stab an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man who had been walking behind him. The chief of Israel's border police Amir Cohen said the officers had acted correctly.
More than 30 people are killed after gunmen attack a bus travelling to a market.
Alan Cradick/Handout/Cameron Art MuseumRobert E. Lee no longer rides high above Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Dozens of statues of other Confederate heroes have come tumbling down across the South as the nation engages in a long-overdue reckoning with the freighted legacy of the Civil War. But on a recent balmy Saturday morning, a thousand people gathered to witness a very different kind of ceremony on the grounds of the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington, N.C.They did not come to see the toppling o
Zakia Jafri is challenging the closure of an investigation which cleared Narendra Modi of wrongdoing over the 2002 Gujarat riots, Sravasti Dasgupta reports
Police fired teargas and used water cannons on Sunday to disperse protesters pelting officers with cobblestones and fireworks as a demonstration in Brussels over government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions turned violent. A few thousand protesters marched peacefully through the centre of the Belgian capital to the neighbourhood which hosts the headquarters of European Union institutions, where the demonstration reached its end point.
Home Minister Amit Shah expresses "anguish" after troops fire on miners in the country's north-east.
Thousands of demonstrators blocked major roads across Serbia Saturday as anger swelled over a government-backed plan to allow mining giant Rio Tinto to extract lithium from the Balkan nation.
Austria last month became the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown, which is set to last 20 days, and said it would make vaccinations mandatory from February. Some of the more than 40,000 demonstrators in Vienna https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/thousands-march-vienna-against-coronavirus-lockdown-2021-12-04 carried signs reading: "I will decide for myself", "Make Austria Great Again" and "New Elections" - a nod to the political turmoil that has seen three chancellors within two months. Around 1,200 police officers deployed for the march on the central Ring boulevard, and a 1,500-strong counter-protest, both allowed under the terms of Austria's lockdown.
CENTCOM officials did not name the individual targeted or say how many civilian casualties may have resulted from the strike.
Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian after he stabbed and wounded an ultra-Orthodox Jew on Saturday near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, a tense and crowded area that is often the scene of demonstrations and clashes. A widely circulated video shot by a bystander appeared to show an officer from Israel's paramilitary Border Police shooting the attacker when he was already lying on the ground, and another appeared to show police with guns drawn preventing medics from reaching him, prompting calls for an investigation into possible excessive use of force. Israeli police released surveillance video in which the attacker can be seen stabbing the Jewish man and then trying to stab a Border Police officer before being shot and falling to the ground.
The U.S. and other countries have told the Taliban they are "deeply concerned by reports of summary killings” of Afghanistan's former security forces.
A few thousand protesters marched peacefully through the center of the Belgian capital to the neighborhood which hosts the headquarters of European Union institutions.In the EU quarter, a group of protesters wearing black hoods and chanting "liberte" (freedom) started to throw stones at the police.According to reports from a Reuters journalist, police reacted with tear gas and water cannons.Demonstrators were protesting rules imposed in October that oblige people to show COVID-19 passes to access bars and restaurants.The protest followed new measures announced on Friday (December 3) to curb one of Europe's highest infection rates, including mandatory mask wearing for most primary school children and a lengthening of the school holidays.
Israel's Justice Ministry said Sunday that two police officers were brought in for questioning following the shooting death of a Palestinian who had stabbed an Israeli man in east Jerusalem. Israeli police released surveillance video in which the attacker can be seen Saturday stabbing the ultra-Orthodox Jewish man and then trying to stab a Border Police officer before being shot and falling to the ground. Police identified the attacker as a 25-year-old from Salfit, in the occupied West Bank.