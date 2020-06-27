Tensions flare at Mississippi Capitol as lawmakers enter heated debate over changing flag

JACKSON, Miss. – Whether legislators will change Mississippi's flag to remove its Confederate battle emblem appears to hinge on the decisions of a few Republican senators. Accusations of spinelessness and political trickery have poured gasoline on what was already a bonfire.

The House — which appears to have secured enough votes — is expected to originate the flag legislation. But it had not done so by Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Senate was having a relatively normal session Friday, with no expected discussion of the flag.

Then Sen. Jeremy England, R-Vancleave, stood up.

England said he felt compelled to respond to his fellow Republican Chris McDaniel, of Ellisville, a pro-flag senator who warned supporters Thursday about "a very slick and a very well-funded campaign right now to change the minds of senators and house members."

"Look, these are the days you find out who has a backbone," McDaniel said in a video posted to Facebook.

England spoke slowly and deliberately from the podium on the Senate floor. He never mentioned McDaniel, but stared directly at him. McDaniel crossed his arms and stared back. England said he would never accuse a fellow senator of lacking "backbone."

“I’m here," England said. "... Backbone in place, standing as strong as I can under this dome."

No one threatened him or promised him anything over the flag issue, England said. Instead, he said he has spent considerable time praying over the state flag. The Legislature adopted the design in 1894, nearly three decades after the end of the Civil War.

"Let me just be blunt, this flag, if we let it, it’s going to tear us apart," England said. “...That flag is going to change. It’s going to. But the longer we put it off, the worse it’s going to be on all us in this room."

McDaniel said Thursday that at least 20 of the 52 members of the Mississippi Senate would not support anything other than a referendum vote on a new flag. That's enough support to block the two-thirds majority needed to suspend the rules and change the flag this late in the legislative session.

"We are holding the line," McDaniel said.

England told his fellow lawmakers that he wouldn't back down either.