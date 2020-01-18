Tensions are High, Extremists are Expected to Attend. Here's What to Know About the Pro-Gun Rally in Richmond, Virginia

Officials in Richmond, Va., are taking security precautions as threats of violence from extremist groups are set to overshadow the traditional Lobby Day event where activists meet with state legislators to advocate for a wide range of policy changes.

This year’s Lobby Day on Monday, Jan. 20 comes amid Democratic legislators — who have majority in both the state’s House and Senate following 2019 elections — pushing through gun control measures that many gun proponents disagree with. These measures include background checks on all gun sales, a restriction of sales’ frequency, and allowing localities to ban firearms at public events.

Thousands of pro-gun rights protestors are expected to demonstrate in front of the Capitol building on Monday, and officials have learned of “credible” threats to public safety from out-of-state militias and hate groups.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday, and has banned all fire arms and weapons from the Capitol grounds starting Friday and ending Tuesday. (The state’s General Assembly had banned weapons inside Capitol buildings on Jan. 10) A judge upheld the executive order on Thursday, and on Friday gun rights groups filed an emergency appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court. The court upheld Northam’s executive order in a Friday evening decision.

Northam told reporters at a press conference Wednesday that state intelligence officials had identified threats and violent rhetoric similar to what was seen at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, during which Heather Heyer, a counter-protestor, was killed.

“No one wants another incident like the one we saw in Charlottesville,” Northam said Wednesday. “We will not allow that mayhem and violence to happen here.”

A judge’s decision to uphold Northam’s banning of firearms and weapons came Thursday as the FBI arrested three men with ties to a racist violent extremist group known as “The Base,” who allegedly had plans to attend the Monday rally and were carrying a “firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony,” according to a statement by the Department of Justice. The three men — Brian Mark Lemley, Jr., 33, William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, and Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27 — are facing varying federal charges that include immigration (Mathews is a Canadian national) and firearms violations.

Police in Georgia arrested three more men who are members of “The Base” — Luke Austin Lane, Michael Helterbrand and Jacob Kaderli — on Friday for allegedly conspiring to kill a married couple who are members of the anti-fascist movement known as Antifa, according to the Associated Press.

“This is the right decision,” said Northam in a Thursday public statement. “I took this action to protect Virginians from credible threats of violence. These threats are real — as evidenced by reports of neo-Nazis arrested this morning after discussing plans to head to Richmond with firearms.”

Rally organizers at the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), a pro-gun nonprofit, said in a public statement published prior to Northam’s announcement of a weapons ban that the rally would be “a peaceful event about gun rights and NOTHING ELSE.” The VCDL added, however, that the presence of militia groups would be welcomed.

“Various militia groups from Virginia and nearby states have graciously volunteered to provide security,” the organization said in the public statement. While acknowledging they did not anticipate requiring support, “we welcome our militia brothers and sisters to be part of making the day a success! Some militia groups are looking to take canned food donations during Lobby Day and deliver them to a Richmond Food Bank,” the organization wrote.

VCDL did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment on Friday. It is unclear whether rally-goers will attempt to bring their firearms despite the executive order.

Northam urged “non-essential” Capitol employees stay home on Monday, which is also Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a national holiday.

At least one Virginia organization has canceled planned MLK Day-related events for fear of violence. The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence announced Friday that an annual vigil and “Day of Advocacy” would would not be taking place.