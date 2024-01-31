Tensions high at Tigard church talk about safe parking program for homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a tense evening in a Tigard church Tuesday night as a few hundred packed in — some hoping to learn more about a proposed program for the homeless to safely park in their lot, while others were outright against it.

The event was intended to be an informational session as the Christ the King Lutheran Church considers potentially letting a non-profit, Just Compassion, use three of their parking spots, but things quickly escalated.

“This is an opportunity to open a space that is safe, hygienic, clean, monitored, and managed,” Pastor Dorothy Cottingham said.

The church would offer up two to three parking spots — not the entire lot — and it would be for passenger vehicles only (no RVs and no trailers). The church would connect the people to services during the day.

While some people did show up to voice support for the program, others did not. In fact, the church’s parking lot was packed with hundreds of concerned cars from residents who found themselves in a high-tension yelling match inside the building.

Some neighbors say they’re concerned about others coming to the area outside of the limited program.

“Who’s to say that other people they’re friends with and know that there are services here and a porta potty, are not going to start parking on 114th?” said Sevrin Hamilton.

The Hamiltons share a fenceline with the church parking lot and say they worry about the program not actually being what is pitched.

“It causes us to question because things haven’t been always as they have been pitched in the past, so it causes concern,” added Megan Hamilton.

Just Compassion says those in the program go through a criminal background check and agree to a contract.

“These are individuals who haven’t been in their situations that long and they’re trying to get back on their feet,” said Vernon Baker, Just Compassion’s executive director.

One of those program recipients, a woman in her seventies, found herself evicted and living out of her car when her son suddenly died. She later got connected to the safe parking program.

“Those circumstances were beyond my control. I got chased out of parking lots,” the woman said.

But with concerns still high, some in the crowd continued to shout as the woman shared her story. It was a tense night of people talking over one another and no real answer if the program will definitely take root.

If they move forward with the safe parking program, organizers hope it would begin by March.

