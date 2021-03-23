Tensions mount between Afghan government, powerful warlord

  • Musouma Rahimi shows a photograph of her brother Baqer Rahimi, after he was killed by police, at her home in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 23, 2021. Baqer was killed by police during a protest against the central government's recent appointment of new local officials in Wardak province on Jan. 29, 2021. Security forces opened fire on protesters, killing 11 and wounding dozens. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • Mohammed Ibrahim poses with a photo of his son Mohammad Baqir Nabizada,at his home in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 16, 2021. Nabizada was killed by police during a protest against the central government's recent appointment of new local officials in Wardak province on Jan. 29, 2021. Security forces opened fire on protesters, killing 11 and wounding dozens. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • Mohammed Jan shows a photograph of his brother Ali Kham Shujayee in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 24, 2021. Shujayee was killed by police during a protest against the central government's recent appointment of new local officials in Wardak province on Jan. 29, 2021. Security forces opened fire on protesters, killing 11 and wounding dozens. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • Mohammed Jan walks past death notice for his brother Ali Kham Shujayee in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 24, 2021. Shujayee was killed by police during a protest against the central government's recent appointment of new local officials in Wardak province on Jan. 29, 2021. Security forces opened fire on protesters, killing 11 and wounding dozens. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • Mohammed Jan shows a photograph of his brother Ali Kham Shujayee's body in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 24, 2021. Shujayee was killed by police during a protest against the central government's recent appointment of new local officials in Wardak province on Jan. 29, 2021. Security forces opened fire on protesters, killing 11 and wounding dozens. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
1 / 5

Afghanistan Warlord

Musouma Rahimi shows a photograph of her brother Baqer Rahimi, after he was killed by police, at her home in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 23, 2021. Baqer was killed by police during a protest against the central government's recent appointment of new local officials in Wardak province on Jan. 29, 2021. Security forces opened fire on protesters, killing 11 and wounding dozens. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
RAHIM FAIEZ
·5 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tensions are mounting between Afghanistan’s government and a powerful local warlord, with deadly clashes erupting in a rural province between his fighters and government troops. The fear is that the violence could be a harbinger of more chaos as U.S. troops head toward the exits.

The government has launched an assault in central Maidan Wardak province, vowing to punish the warlord, Abdul Ghani Alipoor, after the defense minister accused his fighters of shooting down a military helicopter last week, killing nine personnel.

It’s the latest in a long history of frictions with Alipoor that are increasingly turning bloody. In January, security forces killed at least 11 civilians when they opened fire on protesters, including many Alipoor supporters, in the province’s Behsud district.

Alipoor holds widespread loyalty among ethnic Hazaras, a mainly Shiite community who are a minority in Afghanistan but make up most of the population in Maidan Wardak. Alipoor is one of the many warlords backed by heavily armed militias who hold local power across Afghanistan. The government is allied with some them, but others, like Alipoor, are in frequent confrontation with Kabul, resisting its control.

These warlords are a potential wild card as Afghanistan enters a new phase after decades of war. The United States has committed to removing the last of its troops — though whether it will meet a May 1 deadline remains unclear. It is trying to push the government and the Taliban into a peace deal to ensure the country does not collapse into greater violence or an outright Taliban takeover after the U.S. pullout.

That is proving difficult enough amid continued Taliban offensives. Many fear the warlords could also lash out if they see their many, often conflicting interests being harmed in the peace process.

But if Kabul considers warlords as agents of turmoil, their supporters see them as their only protection and support in the face of a notoriously corrupt government and violent insurgents.

Many Hazaras, who face attacks by Sunni militants and discrimination by the government, see Alipoor as a hero, defending them against the Taliban and keeping local institutions running.

“The government is incompetent, so people depend on Alipoor and support him,” said Mohammed Jan, whose brother was among those killed in the Jan. 29 shooting of protesters in Behsud. “Alipoor serves his people. If our government would serve the people, everyone would support it and there wouldn’t be any need for an Alipoor.”

The Jan. 29 protest was sparked by the appointment by Kabul of new local officials, seen in the district as a challenge to Alipoor.

Mohammad Baqir Joyenda, a local elder, said he and a group of other elders from the district went to meet the provincial police chief to try to reverse the appointments. Meanwhile, protesters had been gathering outside. After the meeting, as the elders stepped out of the building, special forces started shooting at the protesters, Joyenda said.

“We could see shooting, could hear people shouting,” he said. He said he took video of a wounded man shouting for help who was then shot again by security forces, and of another wounded man run over by a military vehicle. He said security officers forced him to delete the videos off his phone.

At 10:30 that night, Joyenda learned that his son was among the dead. The 18-year-old, who had just graduated from high school, was shot from behind, Joyenda said.

The deaths have left families reeling, even months later. Her eyes full of tears, Musouma Rahimi said her brother, Baqer, a farmer with eight children, was among the dead. One witness told her he was run over by a security vehicle after being shot.

“We don’t have enough income for our own family, we can’t support my brother’s family,” said Rahimi, who has five children and works as a bank guard in Kabul. “I don’t know what will happen to them.”

The shooting deepened longtime resentments between Alipoor and his supporters and Kabul. The Interior Ministry initially claimed that Alipoor’s fighters opened fire from among the protesters, prompting security forces to return fire. But details of the government investigation have not been released, other than noting that all the casualties were civilians.

Authorities have said Alipoor — known among his supporters as Commander Shamsheer, “Commander Sword” in the Dari language — faces trial on a number of charges, including past clashes with security forces. Attempts to arrest him in 2018 prompted clashes that left seven civilians and four police dead as well as large protests by Hazaras in Kabul.

The two sides appear to be heading into a new confrontation after a military helicopter crashed on Wednesday in Behsud, killing all nine personnel on board.

At a press conference Saturday, the newly appointed acting Defense Minister Gen. Yasin Zia accused Alipoor’s fighters of downing the helicopter with a rocket. He said the helicopter was heading there to ferry out troops wounded in earlier clashes with the warlord.

President Ashraf Ghani spoke over the phone with families of the dead military personnel and afterward vowed: “Revenge will be taken because they were attacked while defending the country.”

Later Saturday, the ministry said security forces battled Alipoor’s fighters in Behsud, killing at least 12 and wounding six. There was no word on government casualties. The troops also found a weapons cache and cleared away a number of checkpoints run by Alipoor’s militia, it said.

Some in the government, however, are trying to prevent a greater escalation. One of Ghani’s security advisers, Mohammad Mohaqiq called on the government to avoid military action and “solve the issue in a peaceful way.”

Mohammed Karim Khalili, a former vice president and ally of Alipoor, warned in a social media post that operations will provoke civilians. “It will only prolong problems and social and political crises.”

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb asked to drop Olympic ties over China rights issues

    Airbnb Inc. is being asked to drop its sponsorship connections to next year’s Beijing’s Winter Olympics by a coalition of 150 human-rights campaigners. The coalition is headed by groups that oppose rights violations in China including the detention of Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. Airbnb is one of the International Olympic Committee’s leading 15 sponsors.

  • Xi, Kim share messages reaffirming China-N. Korea alliance

    The leaders of China and North Korea are reaffirming their traditional alliance following contentious talks between top diplomats from Washington and Beijing and diplomatic isolation and economic problems in the North that have left it ever-more dependent on the Chinese. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger “unity and cooperation” with China in the face of challenges posed by “hostile forces” while exchanging messages with Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to KCNA and China’s Xinhua news agency, Xi in his own message to Kim described bilateral relations as a “valuable asset” to both countries and vowed to make unspecified contributions to the peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

  • Several dead, thousands of homes burn as fire sweeps Rohingya camp: witnesses

    A huge fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying thousands of homes and killing several people, officials and witnesses said, in the worst blaze to hit the settlement in recent years. Video and photographs showed a blaze ripping through the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar. "Fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers are at the scene to try to control the fire and prevent it spreading further," said Louise Donovan, spokesperson for U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in Cox's Bazar.

  • Biden didn't 'open' the U.S.-Mexico border, but it isn't 'closed' either

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went on almost every Sunday talk show to deliver a message about immigration through the U.S.-Mexico border: "The border is closed." He told NBC News the Biden administration is "expelling families" and "single adults," though not unaccompanied minors. "We are not expelling children, girls, 5, 7, 9 years old back into the desert of Mexico, back into the hands of traffickers," Mayorkas told MSNBC. Clearly, the southern border isn't "closed." Some families with small children are being allowed in, and the number of unaccompanied migrants has pushed sanctioned shelters far above capacity, leaving hundreds of children in crowded Customs and Border Protection facilities past the allowed three-day maximum. Mayorkas told CNN that DHS is "working around the clock to move these children out of the Border Patrol facilities into" appropriate shelters. A federal judge had blocked former President Donald Trump from returning unaccompanied migrants to Mexico since November. President Biden did not resume the expulsions when an appellate court reversed that decision in January. But the border also isn't "open," as many Republicans claim. The Biden administration has been using Trump's pandemic-linked Title 42 emergency health order to turn away adults and many families, though Mexico stopped taking back families with young children for several weeks. And while border crossings have risen since Biden took office — apparently fueled largely by smugglers selling migrants on the idea that Biden will be more lenient than Trump — the uptick began almost a year before Biden took office, according to CBP data collected by the American Immigration Council. Here are some basic facts being left out. - The current spike in apprehensions began last year.- 72% of all people apprehended at the border are still being expelled.- Unaccompanied kids haven't been expelled since November.- Family apprehensions are <50% of 2019 levels. pic.twitter.com/Fa4Cm5g85V — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) March 21, 2021 Without Trump's draconian policies to rally against, Democrats don't really have a coherent immigration policy, David Leonhardt writes at The New York Times. "The U.S. could increase legal immigration. It could build more detention facilities with humane conditions. It could do more to improve conditions in Latin America and to push Mexico to control its own southern border. The Biden administration is pursuing many of these policies." But, he adds, "if Biden and his aides appear to be less steady on immigration than many other policy areas, there is a reason for that: They are less steady." More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsSidney Powell seeks to dismiss Dominion lawsuit, argues 'no reasonable person' would mistake her claims for 'fact'What the woke revolution is — and isn't

  • The Global Economy Was Kept Afloat in the Pandemic. Why the IMF’s Chief Says the Hard Part May Be Ahead.

    Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, discusses looming risks for the global economy, and what's needed to heal from this crisis—and handle the next one.

  • Woman tricked into sharing password on live television: ‘How did you not realize?’

    When TikToker Maddie West recorded an on-the-street interview for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she never expected to become an example of what not to do when setting your passwords online.

  • Europe's third COVID wave could hit Britain, warns Johnson

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across Europe could be heading towards Britain. Asked about the risk to Britain's vaccine programme from European Union threats to ban exports of the vaccine to the UK, Johnson said he did not think that that would happen. Britain would be continuing with its vaccination programme, he said, confirming that the plan to ease restrictions in line with the roadmap was on track.

  • Boris Johnson flies into another storm over deal for second ‘Brexit jet’

    Boris Johnson has risked another row over the use of taxpayers’ money after procuring a second plane painted in the colours of the Union flag. Downing Street confirmed on Monday night that the UK had acquired a second aircraft, a six-month-old Airbus A321, after images emerged of it stationed at Stansted Airport with a red, white and blue paintwork. The plane has been leased from Titan Airways and will be used by Mr Johnson, Cabinet ministers and members of the Royal family for short-haul flights. However, a government spokesman refused to say how much the lease deal cost when approached by The Telegraph, although they insisted it was “value for money”. Details of the contract are due to be published later this year. It comes just months after the Prime Minister was accused of squandering £900,000 on a paint job of the RAF Voyager – known as the ‘Brexit jet’ – an Airbus A330, which will continue to be used for long-haul trips. “The aircraft with its Global Britain livery will promote a strong image of the role the UK plays on the international stage when it is used by the Prime Minister, government ministers and senior members of the royal household,” the spokesman said. “It also offers value for money compared to the ad-hoc hire of private planes.” The spokesman added that commercial flights were the “preferred option” for ministers and that costs were “taken into account in all travel decisions”. The move prompted a backlash from some MPs, with Stewart Hosie, the SNP’s shadow cabinet office minister, telling The Independent: “It speaks volumes of the Tories’ priorities that it will throw taxpayers’ cash at a private Tory government jet and Union Jack paint job at the same time as imposing a public sector pay freeze, cuts to Universal Credit, and tax rises for millions of workers. “The Government must come clean over how much public money it has spent on this second private plane – given it is not long after it splurged nearly £1m of taxpayers’ cash on its first private plane – in the middle of a pandemic.”

  • Angela Merkel backs EU chief over AstraZeneca vaccine threat as she extends lockdown amid third wave

    Angela Merkel on Tuesday voiced support for EU chief Ursula von der Leyen’s threat to block AstraZeneca vaccines produced in the bloc from being exported, ahead of a crunch EU summit on the escalating row. The German Chancellor gave her backing to the head of the EU as she extended her country's lockdown until April 18 to try to break a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic - which she blamed on the rapid spread of the UK variant. "I support Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," Mrs Merkel said. "We have a problem with AstraZeneca," she added. "We will decide responsibly." European officials are furious that AstraZeneca has been able to deliver its UK contract in full while falling short on its supplies to the EU. In her tough warning to the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant last Saturday, Mrs von der Leyen said: "That’s the message to AstraZeneca: you fulfil your contract with Europe first before you start delivering to other countries." The warning comes as the European Union struggles to speed up its Covid-19 inoculation campaign, just as many member states, including Germany, face a third coronavirus wave and renewed curbs on public life.

  • Moon gets AstraZeneca shot as South Korea expands COVID-19 vaccine drive

    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday ahead of an overseas trip, as the country began inoculating more senior citizens and health workers in an effort to accelerate its vaccination drive. Moon, 68, got the shot from a community clinic near his office in Seoul to prepare for a planned visit to the United Kingdom for a G7 summit in June. Moon's wife and nine aides who will accompany him on the trip, including National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, were also vaccinated, his office said in a statement.

  • Covid-19: Vaccines and vaccine passports being sold on darknet

    Researchers say criminals are taking advantage of desperate people looking for a way out of lockdown

  • Rivals seeking to gain as Biden mulls approach to Syrian war

    The Biden administration is mulling over America’s role in Syria’s ongoing conflict as the U.S. tries to break away from Middle East wars, but Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat already has been busy on the ground, trying to win support for a Syria approach that could establish Russia as a broker of security and power in the region. The new U.S. administration has yet to say how it plans to handle Syria, which is now fragmented among a half-dozen militaries — including U.S. troops — owing to a war that has killed and has displaced millions.

  • China's Geely Automobile plans new EV unit after profit fell by a third in 2020

    China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will form a joint venture for electric vehicles (EV) and launch a new brand called Zeekr, after its profit fell 32% last year. In a stock exchange filing, Geely Automobile said the venture will work on research and development, purchase and sale of smart electric vehicles under Zeekr brand. Geely Automobile and parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will jointly invest 2 billion yuan in the new venture.

  • China to ban apps from collecting excessive user data starting May

    Starting May 1, apps in China can no longer force users into providing excessive personal data, according to a document jointly released by a group of the country's top regulators, the Cyberspace Administration, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security and the State Administration for Market Regulation. It's a common practice in China where apps ask users to provide sensitive personal information and those who decline to share are often denied access.

  • North Korean appears in U.S. court on sanctions-evasion money-laundering charges

    A North Korean businessman accused by the United States of laundering money to circumvent U.S. and U.N. sanctions intended to curb his country's nuclear weapons program appeared in a U.S. court on Monday after extradition from Malaysia. The U.S. Justice Department said Mun Chol Myong, who it said was affiliated with North Korea's primary intelligence organization, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, was the first North Korean ever extradited to the United States.

  • Elizabeth Warren and AOC want to spend $500 billion to create 1 million green infrastructure jobs

    Progressives hope provisions of the bill, which could prevent 4,200 deaths from air pollution per year, end up in Biden's infrastructure package.

  • Winter Soldier co-creator Ed Brubaker has "mixed feelings" about Bucky getting a TV show

    The first episode of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon And The Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+ on Friday, giving movie-starved Marvel fans a chance to catch back up with Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and the federal government’s casual pattern of institutionalized racism. It was largely a good time, but one person who would like everyone to stop asking him about it is accomplished comic book writer Ed Brubaker—a.k.a. the co-creator of the Winter Soldier. Brubaker was the writer on the phenomenal Captain America run that reintroduced Cap’s World War II sidekick Bucky Barnes as a brainwashed Soviet assassin with a robot arm (along with artist Steve Epting), so it stands to reason that people would be eager to get his thoughts now that Bucky is the co-star of a big-time TV show, but Brubaker said that he has “mixed feelings” about The Falcon And The Winter Soldier in a recent newsletter (via Variety)

  • Australia and New Zealand welcome sanctions against Chinese

    Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday welcomed the United States, European Union, Canada and Britain taking joint action to impose sanctions on senior Chinese officials over human rights abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region. “We share these countries’ deep concerns, which are held across the Australian and New Zealand communities,” Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and her New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta said in a joint statement.

  • Cage Warriors fighter screams, yells at opponent before getting TKO'd with uppercut

    Liam Gittins's bold strategy backfired in a big way.

  • U.S. Postal chief set to release 10-year strategic plan

    U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to release a 10-year strategic plan as early as Tuesday expected to propose slowing delivery standards for some first-class mail as he seeks to put the money-losing U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on firmer financial footing, two people briefed on the matter said. At a separate March 11 congressional hearing, DeJoy signaled some changes, including acknowledging his plan would revise existing service standards. The current delivery standards are "not achievable," DeJoy said.