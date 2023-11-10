As tensions rise around the globe, US’s Biden and China’s Xi to meet next week

President Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for Nov. 15 in the San Francisco Bay Area, will test whether the two men can slow a downward spiral in relations at a moment of heavy global turbulence, CNN reported on Nov. 10, citing senior US administration officials.

However, the talks aren’t likely to produce a major thaw in the world’s most consequential bilateral relationship.

Instead, the fact that the meeting is happening at all is viewed by White House aides as a positive sign after months of friction. U.S. officials said the leaders hoped to develop a “framework” for managing successful competitive relations between the two powers, with the goal of clearing up misperceptions and avoiding surprises.

Still, the officials said Biden’s aides were entering the summit with realistic expectations and don’t anticipate a long list of outcomes afterward.

The list of issues expected to arise in the talks is long. It includes restoring military-to-military communication between the two countries. Also on the table are the conflicts in Israel and Ukraine; areas of potential cooperation like climate change and countering narcotics trafficking; and deep disagreements over human rights issues and military escalation in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.

U.S. officials said the talks would be expansive and spread out over multiple working sessions.

The summit will be only the second time Biden and Xi have met in person in the last three years. They last came face-to-face a year ago on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Washington and met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Biden at the White House.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine