Tensions rise after attempted drone attack on oil facility in occupied Crimea

On the morning of December 5, UAVs tried to attack oil depots in the occupied Crimea

Russian air defense successfully stopped two drones from attacking the Marine Oil Terminal in occupied Crimea, Russian Telegram channel Baza claimed on Dec. 5.

The first drone exploded in mid-air above occupied Feodosia around 4:00 a.m., causing debris to rain down. The second drone crashed approximately 70 meters from a storage reservoir.

No casualties occurred.

Residents in Feodosia and Kerch reported a series of explosions on Telegram.

35 Ukrainian drones were used in the attack, with Russian air defense destroying 22 and intercepting another 13 in Crimea and the Azov Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed at 5:00 a.m.

Later, the ministry reported four more drones.

Another drone targeted an oil facility in the occupied region of Luhansk, resulting in afire in one of the storage reservoirs on Dec. 4, marking an escalation in tensions.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine