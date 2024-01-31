As tensions rise in Middle East, Houthis vow to target U.S., British warships in Red Sea

Houthi rebels on Wednesday pledge to continue attacking U.S. and British warships in the Red Sea. File Photo by Houthis Media Center/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Iran-backed Houthi rebels vowed to continue attacking British and U.S. warships in the Red Sea on Wednesday, amid already high tensions in the Middle East.

The Houthi statement said all U.S. and British warships in the Red and Arab seas participating in "aggression against our country ... will be targeted according to the legitimate right to defend our country, our people and our nation, and in confirmation of the continued Yemenis' position in support of Palestine."

Amid Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas, another Iran proxy militia, the Houthis have launched missiles from areas of Yemen under its control at commercial shipping vessels transiting the Red Sea, stating the attacks are in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In response, the United States and Britain have conducted retaliatory strikes, hitting Houthi targets in Yemen. The Biden administration has said its attacks aim to degrade the Houthis' ability to target additional ships in the all-important trade route and that it does not seek an escalation of the war.

The Houthi statement came hours after the USS Gravely guided-missile destroyer shot down a rebel-fired missile in the Red Sea late Tuesday.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that the attack occurred at about 11:30 p.m. local time, resulting in zero injuries or damage.

The Houthis statement on Wednesday said it had fired "several suitable naval missiles" at the U.S. warship.

It said the attack on the USS Gravely was "in vindication of the oppressed Palestinian people and in support and solidarity with our brothers in the Gaza Strip, and as a response to the American-British aggression of our country."

The warning from the Houthis comes amid expectations that the United States will soon respond to the drone attack that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan.

The United States has blamed Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq for the Sunday attack, and President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he has decided on a response, but did not say what it would be.

U.S. Defense officials on Wednesday said a total of 40 U.S. service members have reported injuries ranging from cuts to possible concussions from the weekend strike. At least one person was reported in critical condition.

"While we do not seek to escalate tensions in the region, we will also take all necessary actions to protect our troops, our facilities and our interests," Pentagon Press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a press conference Tuesday.