Tensions rise as prosecutor, ex-Rock Hill policeman argue details of controversial arrest

Former Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno argued repeatedly with York County’s top prosecutor in court Tuesday, the second day of trial where Moreno is accused of assault during a controversial 2021 arrest.

Moreno’s trial started Monday in York County magistrate court and continued Tuesday. He is charged with misdemeanor, third-degree assault and battery. Moreno has pleaded not guilty. He faces 30 days in jail or a fine if convicted.

Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett said in court that Moreno used excessive force when he grabbed and took Travis Price to the ground on June 23, 2021. Brackett also said Moreno knew Travis Price never should have been arrested and charged with a crime.

Price was at the scene after his brother, Ricky Price, was arrested during a traffic stop. Police say drugs and a gun were found in the possession of Ricky Price. Police at the scene had given Travis Price permission to collect jewelry and other belongings from his brother.

Brackett said Travis Price can be heard 11 times on police video saying he was not resisting or fighting back with Moreno.

The controversial arrest sparked three nights of race-related protests after a video of the incident was posted on Facebook and viewed by thousands. Protesters took to downtown Rock Hill streets and clashed with law enforcement.

Travis Price is Black. Moreno is Hispanic.

Moreno was fired weeks later, on July 7, and arrested July 8 after a news conference where he publicly apologized. Moreno then asked for a jury trial on the misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault and battery.

In court testimony, Moreno blamed Brackett for forcing him to give a public apology on July 8 and then having him arrested. Moreno testified Brackett told him on July 7 to apologize to Travis Price because of the earlier protests and the effects the video would have on officer safety and public perception.

“You didn’t give me a choice Mr. Brackett,” Moreno said of the July 8 public apology. “You put me on a press conference and made me out to be a person that I am not.”

Brackett countered that before Moreno was arrested, he gave Moreno a chance to give his side of the story. Brackett said the videos were important to the public and public trust, so they were released to show the public what happened.

“The community was in an uproar over this,” Brackett said in court. “This was in the context of the community’s trust of law enforcement...That was your decision to stand up there and say that.”

Moreno then testified that he agreed to apologize July 8.

In the same July 8 news conference, the videos were released publicly. They have audio of Moreno challenging Travis Price to fight, and show Moreno take down Price.

Travis Price was arrested by Moreno and charged with hindering police, but the charge was dropped July 8.

Brackett argued that if Moreno had watched his own body camera video after the incident, he would have seen Travis Price should not have ever been arrested or charged.

“Let’s just cut to the chase,” Brackett said. “You knew at some point that day (June 23) that Travis Price did nothing wrong and you still arrested him.

“... Why would you arrest him if Travis Price had a right to be at the scene? You have authority as a police officer. You can arrest people and take them to jail. You can lock someone up in a cage.”

Moreno then responded “Did you put me in a cage too?”, alluding to Moreno’s own arrest July 8.

Other police officers at the scene who then saw the video knew Travis Price had a right to be there, Brackett said.

Moreno repeatedly disagreed with Brackett about whether Price posed a threat, and whether Moreno improperly used force to subdue Price.

Brackett said anyone who looks at the video can see Price has his brother’s jewelry in one hand and a cellphone in the other. Moreno had 12 seconds to decide how to handle the situation, Brackett said.

Brackett argued Moreno chose not to ask Price to back up, but instead Moreno confronted Price and used physical force.

“You are not supposed to use force if you can use something else,” Brackett said. “You did not use any words in the English language to tell Travis Price to back up....Wouldn’t it have been so much easier to just ask him to step back?” Brackett said in court.

Moreno admitted he did not ask Price to back.

Brackett read police department use of force rules that said officers must use other means in an effort to de-escalate a situation before resorting to force.

Moreno testified that he did not use more force than necessary, because he did not have any information from other officers on scene.

Brackett said Price was not pushing Moreno or trying to get up he was on the ground, but Moreno said Price was an unknown threat inside a crime scene.

“Travis Price was acting like a statue,” Moreno said. “He wasn’t backing up”

Moreno said he tried to get control of Price’s hands and body, but assumed he was doing the right thing by trying to keep him out of the crime scene.

Brackett argued Moreno did not listen to Price’s words, nor try any other way to de-escalate the situation. Other officers also were yelling for Moreno to stop, video and audio shows.

Moreno repeatedly yelled “You ain’t pushing up on me” in the video and audio played in court, but Brackett argued the video showed Price did not push Moreno.

Moreno said to Price “fight, fight, fight” and “It’s just me and you baby,” and voiced other threats of violence from a nearby police dog, the police video showed.

Brackett said Moreno’s statements were intended to intimidate Price.

Brackett also stated that parts of a Rock Hill Police Department report that Moreno signed after the incident were factually incorrect, including claims that Price was asked by Moreno to back up.

“These are facts that are wrong,” Brackett said of the report.

Moreno testified the document was rushed because of the protests outside the police department after the video of the arrest had been released.

Moreno started testimony Monday, the first day of the trial and continued Tuesday.

Price testified Monday. He said Moreno was aggressive and grabbed him and then took him to the ground when he had done nothing wrong.

Both sides finished presenting their cases Tuesday morning. The jury is expected to get the case later in the afternoon after closing arguments.

This is a developing story check back at heraldonline.com