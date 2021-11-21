Tensions rise as protests erupt across Europe over COVID-19 lockdowns

Associated Press

Lewis Hamilton inched closer to the Formula One championship lead with a dominating victory Sunday in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix to earn back-to-back wins and chip away at Max Verstappen's points advantage. Hamilton, who also won last week in Brazil, has trimmed 11 points from Verstappen's lead in the title race in seven days. Verstappen still holds an eight-point lead with two races remaining in one of the most dramatic F1 title fights in at least a decade.