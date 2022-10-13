Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.

  • Zelenskiy asks G7 for more air defenses

    STORY: Joining the G7 leaders' virtual meeting a day after missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy called for tough new sanctions on Moscow and again ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "When Ukraine receives a sufficient quantity of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russia’s terror, rocket strikes, will cease to work," Zelenskiy said, thanking German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for speeding up delivery of the IRIS-T air defense system and U.S. President Joe Biden for deliveries of air defense systems. "We hope, Mr. President, that these will be systems with a medium to long range of effectiveness, which will allow the creation of a layered system of defense."Belarus this week announced its troops would be deployed with Russian forces near Ukraine, signaling a potential further escalation of the war. So far Belarus, a close Russian ally, has been a staging post for the invasion.Ukraine has no plans to attack Belarus, Zelenskiy said, but wants to make sure there is no threat from its northern neighbor.

  • Stocks turn lower after BoE comments spook market

    STORY: U.S. stocks took a sharp turn lower in the last hour of trading Tuesday, after the Bank of England indicated it would support the country's bond market for just three more days adding to market jitters. The Dow, which had been up solidly before the reversal, was able to eke out a fractional gain. The S&P 500 lost about two thirds of percent, while the Nasdaq dropped more than a percent.Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, speaking in Washington, D.C., told pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their positions by Friday when the British central bank is due to end its emergency support program for the country's bond market.BAILEY SOT: We think the rebalancing must be done. And my message to the funds involved and all the firms involved managing those funds: You've got three days left now. You've got to get this done." Because again, part of the essence of financial stability intervention is that it is clearly temporary.George Cipollini is a portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management says the UK turmoil is just one challenge of many for this market. "We've seen a lot of reversals through out the day in the markets. Part of the reason is there's so many big headlines that are a risk to the market. And so we could get a bad headline out of the Ukraine and out of Russia for example, or we could get another company go bankrupt. //A lot of situations that we're seeing, especially in the UK pension market, which is the perfect example, these companies, that's not a one-time thing. So even the UK had to backstop its pension fund market again. // We also could get some... any kind of indication that that inflation number might come in a little hot and hopefully that is not the case but, yeah, we've seen a ton of reversals throughout the year and it certainly is more common than it's been in other years."Adding to recent fears about the economy was the International Monetary Fund, which predicted a meager 1.6% growth in the U.S. economy this year and its chief economist said "the worst was yet to come."Shares of Uber, Door Dash and Lyft all plunged after the Biden Administration proposed a new rule that would make it more difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, a change that is expected to shake up ride-hailing, delivery and other industries that rely on gig workers.One of the few stocks in the green was Amgen, which gave the Dow its biggest boost, after a report that Morgan Stanley upgraded the drugmaker's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight."

  • Today in History for October 12th

    Highlights of this day in history: Columbus lands in Americas; USS Cole bombed in Yemen; Soviet leader Khrushchev bangs shoe at UN; Blast rips Bali nightclub; Opera's Luciano Pavarotti born; Singer John Denver dies in plane crash. (Oct. 12)

  • Astros start ALDS with a bang as walk-off HR takes down Mariners I The Rush

    The start of MLB’s Division League Series round of the postseason did not disappoint as the Philadelphia Phillies won a thriller against the Braves in Atlanta, the Yankees took care of business in New York with a win over the Cleveland Guardians, the Dodgers got a victory over their division rival Padres and the Houston Astros overcame a 4-run deficit to stun the Seattle Mariners in walk-off HR fashion. One pitcher you won’t see suit up for the Astros is reliever Phil Maton who revealed the regretful reason behind his season-ending injury and in Brooklyn, the Nets had a cool moment turn sour real quick, thanks to a Ben Simmons brick.

  • Man arrested in fatal shooting of Brooklyn DOE employee

    The victim, 19-year-old Ethan Holder, died from his injuries on Wednesday. CBS2's Dana Tyler has the latest.

  • Trump Lawyers Point Fingers At Each Other

    Trump lawyers are pointing fingers at each other over the classified records found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

  • AP Top Stories October 11 A

    Here's the latest for Tuesday October 11th: Lavrov says Russia would only use nuclear weapons in the face of existential threat; Ukrainian soldiers conduct training near border with Belarus; Haiti calls for international armed forces; Japan relaxes border travel.

  • NATO tightens security amid Moscow’s increased aggression

    STORY: Sirens blared and Kyiv residents took cover underground from Russian missiles for a second day.In Moscow's biggest aerial offensive since the start of its invasion on Feb. 24.Russian missiles again hit Ukrainian cities Tuesday, but with less intensity than Monday— when dozens of strikes killed at least 19 people, wounded more than 100 and knocked out power supplies across the country -- strikes the United Nations said may amount to war crimes.In a virtual meeting Tuesday, G7 leaders from the United States, Germany, France, Japan, Britain, Italy and Canada vowed to support Kyiv for "as long as it takes." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the group for more powerful weapons and faster deliveries. “The first point is defense support, air shield for Ukraine. This is a part of the security guarantees that are an element of our peace formula. When Ukraine receives a sufficient quantity of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russia’s terror, rocket strikes, will cease to work."Ukraine on Tuesday received the first of four IRIS-T air defense systems Germany promised to supply, a German defense ministry source said.The White House later said the United States was speeding up the shipment of sophisticated NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine. The new weapons come as Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is facing increasing pressure at home to ramp up the war, vowed revenge after a massive explosion last weekend damaged a critical bridge connecting Russia to annexed Crimea.NATO said Tuesday it was closely monitoring Russia's nuclear forces following a string of Russian battlefield defeats, and that the allies were also boosting security around key infrastructure after recent attacks on Baltic Sea gas pipelines.Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg:"Ukraine has the momentum and continues to make significant gains, while Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and the critical infrastructure."Ukraine has accused Russian troops of committing atrocities in occupied territories, a charge Moscow denies.Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a special military operation, has accused the west of prolonging the conflict by supporting Kyiv.

  • Top U.S. general suggests Russian airstrikes may be 'war crime'

    STORY: "Russia has deliberately struck civilian infrastructure with the purpose of harming civilians," Milley told a news briefing at NATO headquarters in Brussels."They have targeted the elderly, the women, and the children of Ukraine. Indiscriminate and deliberate attacks on civilian targets is a war crime in the international rules of war."

  • Zaphorizhzhia plant 'not reliant' on Russian fuel

    STORY: Energoatom chief Petro Kotin, speaking in a Reuters interview, said there are fresh fuel supplies in storage at the six-reactor plant, the largest in Europe.His comments came after an official of Rosenergoatom, Russia's nuclear power operator, was quoted by Russia's TASS state news agency as saying the Zaporizhzhia plant would be switched to Russian fuel once its reserves are exhausted."There are a lot of rumors and fake statements from Russians, Kotin said. "All of them are fakes. And actually it's not easy to just transfer the fuel loading in Zaporizhzhia from one supplier to another."Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the facility, raising fears of a mishap that could release radioactive material.The plant is located in southern Zaporizhzhia province, much of which is held by Moscow's forces and which was proclaimed part of Russia by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, along with three other partly occupied regions.Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in March, the month after they launched their full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a special military operation.

  • Trump says Mike Lee ‘abused’ by Romney

    Former President Trump slammed Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Wednesday, accusing him of “abusing” his Utah colleague Sen. Mike Lee (R) following news that Romney has refrained from issuing an endorsement in Lee’s reelection campaign. “Mike Lee is an outstanding Senator who has been abused, in an unprecedented way, by a fellow Republican Senator from…

  • 3 officers injured, suspect killed after shooting in Philadelphia

    Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded at a home and a suspect was killed on Wednesday. The incident began when a SWAT team tried to arrest a man wanted on a homicide charge.

  • How Long Will This S&P 500 Bear Market Last? Here's What History Says

    It's been a tough year for investors, as stock prices continue to fall. The S&P 500 is down more than 24% from its peak in early January, and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also in bear market territory. While each bear market is different and nobody knows exactly how long this downturn will last, history can provide some hints -- and give us one important reason to be optimistic.

  • Ukrainian journalist discusses Russia's recent escalation of war

    Russia escalated its invasion of Ukraine this week, with the biggest wave of missile strikes since the beginning of the war. Nick Osychenko, former CEO of Mariupolskoe TV, joined CBS News to discuss what he is seeing on the ground in Kyiv.

  • Ukraine war 'could last up to 50 years', says defence expert

    Professor Michael Clarke believes the Ukraine war is a 'forever conflict'.

  • Russian women run Ukraine anti-war protests despite danger

    After President Vladimir Putin’s decree to mobilize Russia on Sept. 21, a secretive Russian protest group called Feminist Anti-War Resistance (FAR) instructed women to wear black and hold white flowers as they march the nation’s streets, a striking demonstration of grief. “Your son, your father, your brother can be in a warzone,” said FAR coordinator Lolja Nordic. Russia has a history of women’s activism, both in Soviet and post-Soviet times, in spite of women’s chronic political underrepresentation, including FAR’s action on March 8 -- International Women’s Day -- organized in remembrance of Ukrainians killed in the war, which compelled peace campaigners to protest in 112 cities.

  • I tried the steak recipe that Gordon Ramsay taught Selena Gomez, and it only took 20 minutes for a perfect result

    I followed the easy steak recipe that the celebrity chef taught the actress on her HBO Max show "Selena + Chef" and it was easy and delicious.

  • Mar-a-Lago employee tells investigators Trump directed move of documents, source says

    An individual with knowledge of the investigation tells CBS News there is video evidence of the boxes being handled.

  • Ukraine war - live: Russian official threatens Nato with WWIII if Kyiv joins

    Moscow also said the west, by helping Ukraine, ‘are a direct party to the conflict’

  • Maps of Russia with annexed Ukrainian territories issued in Moscow

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 14:29 New maps of Russia that include the captured and annexed Ukrainian territories are being issued and sold in Moscow. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Details: The Russian Cartography Centre said that maps are being issued, based on the information from Rosreestr [Russian federal executive body that provides public services relating to the registration of land rights and the cadastral registration of real estate - ed.