Tent fire reported in 'The Zone,' Phoenix police investigating

Phoenix police are investigating after a tent fire broke out in the downtown Phoenix homeless tent city known as "The Zone" on Tuesday morning.

According to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky, officers responded to the area of Eighth Avenue and Madison Street, located in The Zone, where more than 1,000 unhoused people live on the streets in tents, to assist Phoenix fire crews in extinguishing the blaze.

The fire was successfully put out, and arson investigators were investigating the incident, according to Krynsky. No injuries were reported, and no suspects are in custody.

The incident comes at a time when "The Zone" has been thrust into the spotlight following a ruling on Monday calling for the removal of tents on public property in the area, as well as the recent arrest of two men in connection to burning a body in a dumpster last week.

No other information had been released as the investigation remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fire at Phoenix homeless tent city prompts police investigation