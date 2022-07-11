Tentacles of Russian energy ‘octopus’ still pulling money from global economy to fund Kremlin’s war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
In the 100 days since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has earned $93 billion, which finances the war in Ukraine.
In the 100 days since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has earned $93 billion, which finances the war in Ukraine.

Every day, Russia receives $1 billion from energy exports, and in the 100 days since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor has raked in $93 billion to fund its war. In particular, the sales of oil and petroleum products brought the Russians $59 billion, natural gas brought them $29.1 billion, and coal $4.8 billion.

Read also: Serbia agrees new three-year deal on gas supplies from Russia

The world is trying to use its collective efforts to put a lid on these ultra-profits: the United States has banned imports of Russian oil, coal, and LNG, while the EU has imposed a full embargo on coal and a partial embargo on oil imports, and is to direct efforts to overcoming its dependence on Russian energy under REPowerEU plan.

However, Russian energy companies continue to make money to fuel the war in Ukraine. How can this be stopped? DiXi Group has traced the foreign ties of five Russian energy companies and analyzed how they make money even after the full-scale invasion, and how these channels of funding the war could be closed.

Rosneft: Tighter restrictions needed due to high oil prices

State-owned Rosneft is the largest oil producer in Russia and one of the largest in the world (6% of annual production output). This company is the largest taxpayer in Russia ($29 billion in 2020), generating profits, in particular, out of its foreign assets (Rosneft operates in 23 countries of the world and owns stakes in five oil refineries in Germany, India, and Belarus).

Despite the company going public and undergoing partial privatization, the Russian government retains the ownership of a major stake in it, and under the rule of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Rosneft’s position has significantly strengthened. From 2012, the office of the company’s CEO has been held by one of Putin’s closest cronies, Igor Sechin.

Read also: Disarming Russia’s energy weapon: Ukraine begins electricity exports to Moldova

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions have seriously impacted Rosneft’s operations, which have been affected both by the sanctions against the company and its management, and by the bans on oil imports and technological cooperation. Nevertheless, the situation remains controllable because of high oil prices, which suggests that restrictions against the company must be tightened. In particular, sanctions must be imposed on its subsidiary Rosnefteflot, restrictions on other Russian shipping companies must be placed or expanded to prevent their dealings with Western companies; secondary U.S. sanctions against Russian oil trade must be applied in any form; the transfer of Western oil production technologies via third parties must not be allowed; and the acquisition of Rosneft’s assets in Western jurisdictions (by nationalizing or purchasing them) should be considered.

Novatek: Russian LNG must be placed under embargo

Novatek is the largest Russian private gas trader. It was founded in 1994 as a gas production company. After Gazprom’s monopoly on LNG exports from Russia ended in 2013, it became an essential player in the global LNG market. Such a political preference, the abolition of export tax obligations, and support from the Russian National Wealth Fund indicate the company's continuous support from the Russian political elite.

Most of the company’s gas fields are located on the Yamal and the Gyda Peninsulas, and to increase its export potential, the company will launch three lines of the Arctic LNG 2 project next to the Yamal LNG plant. In 2021, the company sold 75.81 bcm of natural gas, which generated almost $1.5 billion in revenues for the Russian state budget.

Read also: Why Putin is blackmailing Europe with gas

In 2014, Novatek was included on the U.S. sanctions list, but it didn’t prevent the company from establishing many new business ties in Asia and Europe. That’s why DiXi Group experts suggest, in particular, the imposition of sanctions against Novatek’s largest shareholder Leonid Mikhelson (as it has already been done against another shareholder, Gennady Timchenko) and restrictions rendering impossible the transfer of technologies (to thwart the company’s ability to enter hydrogen power markets and to catch and store carbon) and cooperation with Western companies (first of all, with Total Energies with which it has common assets). In addition, procurements of Russian LNG must be banned, sanctions against its existing joint ventures registered in the EU must be tightened, and the company’s operations in Asia must be restricted through cooperation with the governments of Japan and South Korea.

Lukoil: Foreign assets help circumvent sanctions

Lukoil is the largest private oil producer in Russia and a company with a broad portfolio of foreign assets: the company is represented in 35 countries. Lukoil is one of the largest taxpayers in Russia (paying $20.34 billion in taxes in 2020), and a substantial portion of its revenues are generated abroad (the foreign segment is responsible for approximately 8% of its oil and 34% of its gas production).

Despite close ties of the company’s management with the Kremlin and the critical role that Lukoil plays in the international trade of Russian oil, the company was not subjected to new sanctions in the wake of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The company is expanding its foreign network almost unhindered, being especially active in increasing the number of its projects in Central Asia / the Caspian region, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Mexico.

To restrict Lukoil’s operations, our analysts suggest including the company and its management (together with the subsidiaries Litasco and Eiger Shipping SA, registered in Switzerland and already helping the company circumvent sanctions) to the EU and U.S. sanctions lists and applying secondary sanctions. Also, the seizure of Lukoil’s assets in Europe and the United States (through nationalization or forcible sale) should be considered.

Read also: For the first time in history, US gas supplies to Europe exceed Russia

In addition, officials in charge of developing further sanctions packages should look closely at Lukoil’s agreements on technological cooperation with certain oilfield service companies (U.S. Baker Hughes Co. and France’s Schlumberger), which provide services to the Russian company’s foreign assets. This cooperation can circumvent the existing sanctions, which prohibit technical services to oil and gas production facilities located in the Russian territory.

Rosatom: Nuclear terrorism continues

International cooperation and access to global markets are essential for Rosatom: for example, the corporation’s 10-year portfolio of foreign orders is valued at $138.3 billion. In 2020, Rosatom was ranked first in the global uranium enrichment market (36%), the world’s second-largest uranium producer (with a 15% market share), and third in the global nuclear fuel market (17%). In 2020, Rosatom’s portfolio of foreign projects included 36 reactors.

Despite the significant scope of sanctions slapped on Russia, the country’s nuclear power sector and its energy giant Rosatom have managed to avoid restrictions, and still supply the Russian military budget with revenues from international cooperation. Foreign projects and contracts are the company’s most significant sources of income ($7.5 billion out of its total income of $16.7 billion in 2020), and the taxes paid on that income – amounting to $3.5 billion in 2020 – were used to fund the Russian war machine.

Read also: EU oil embargo makes an exception for Bulgaria, and others

So far, Rosatom has not received a proper response for its involvement in Russian nuclear terrorism, particularly for participation in the takeover of Zaporizhia NPP. That’s why our analysis recommends expulsing Rosatom from international organizations and treaties (such as the United Nations Global Compact, IAEA, Euratom), imposing sanctions on its subsidiaries (TENEX, Uranium One, TVEL, European Power Services Ltd, Rosatom Service, and DZHET), placing restrictions on its active projects and blocking Rosatom’s potential projects abroad. It is crucial to prevent Rosatom’s access to the global market of critical materials (via its projects in Africa and South America) and limit technological cooperation with this company.

Inter RAO: Pursuing the Kremlin’s political goals in the electricity market

Inter RAO is ranked second in the Russian energy market in terms of installed capacity and third in power generation: the company is responsible for over 9.6% of electricity production output and holds an 18.2% share of the retail electricity market. Although Inter RAO is one of the most significant Russian energy market players, international sanctions have bypassed it.

The most probable reason for that is the fact that 83% of the company’s revenues are generated by electricity production and generation solely within Russia.

Read also: France supports embargo on Russian energy

However, this company is the sole participant in export-import operations. Thanks to this unique license, it holds a special market and political status, playing the role of Russian energy “envoy” on the regional and, to a lesser degree, global stage. The Kremlin’s political influence is the biggest motivation for the company’s activity, which poses a threat to the countries in which it operates: a vivid example of that is the halt of electricity deliveries to Finland after this country announced its intention to join NATO.

Experts point out that it is critically essential to blunt Russia’s ability to exert political influence through Inter RAO’s assets in Moldova (Kuchurgan power plant) and Georgia (subsidiary company Telasi), prevent the company from gaining a foothold in South American, African, and Central Asian markets, and thwart its efforts to use parallel import of General Electric turbines or take advantage of other loopholes in the sanctions regime.

Read also: EU allows companies to sidestep sanctions and pay for Russian gas in rubles

Despite the partially imposed restrictions, Russian energy companies continue to effectively help their Kremlin masters to fund the war in Ukraine. The sanctions regime must be further tightened and improved to take this critical source of financial income away from the Russian war machine.

The recipe in almost all cases is the same: additional Western sanctions against Russian companies and their foreign subsidiaries, personal sanctions against their management, abolition of technological cooperation, and limitation of their activity in Asian, African, and Latin American markets.

This story was co-authored by analysts with the DiXi Group think tank.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian missile strikes hit residential buildings in Ukraine

    At least 15 people were killed in the strike with 20 others believed to be trapped in the rubble.

  • Russian forces stuck in the area of ​​Bilohorivka head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 20:51 Russian troops are stuck in the area of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast due to destroyed ammunition warehouses, said Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.

  • Outgunned and outnumbered, Ukrainian soldiers try to fight back Russian assault

    Soliders in Ukraine are trying to fight Putin's army with innovative techniques, but they are relying on Soviet-era equipment. Holly Williams reports from Dnipro, Ukraine.

  • At least 15 people killed and dozens trapped after Russian strike on residential block in Ukraine

    The strike late Saturday destroyed three buildings in a residential quarter of the town of Chasiv Yar, inhabited mostly by people who work in nearby factories.

  • Russian attempt at reconnaissance in force thwarted near Slovyansk

    Russian forces engaged in reconnaissance in force near the Donetsk Oblast village of Dolyna were repulsed by Ukrainian units defending the area, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a report on July 10.

  • Putin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilOn calendars in Germany’s industrial heartland and the halls of power in Berlin, July 11 has been marked in red for weeks.When the main conduit for Russian gas to Europe goes down for 10-day maintenance on Monday, Germany and its

  • This Is Where Ukraine’s Legendary Female War Reporters Are Taking a Breather

    Courtesy Anna NemtsovaFor journalists covering the Ukraine war, months of continual violence and tragedy take a toll. The feeling is of suffocation. It’s even more devastating to be working under pressure while constantly worried about the people you love.In the first two weeks of the war alone, many reporters lost their homes to Russian artillery fire in cities that were turned into battlefields. They had to keep churning out the news while simultaneously looking for shelter for their parents a

  • China’s Consumer Inflation Hits Two-Year High on Pork Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s consumer prices grew faster than expected in June, partly driven by a rebound in pork prices, although the government’s Covid Zero strategy continued to depress demand. Factory-gate inflation moderated on cooling commodity prices. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption:

  • U.S. imposes fresh restrictions on Cuban officials ahead of protest anniversary

    WASHINGTON/HAVANA (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department announced visa restrictions on Saturday against 28 Cuban officials that it said were implicated in a crackdown on largely peaceful protests in Cuba nearly one year ago. In a statement, the department said the restrictions would apply to high-ranking members of the Cuban Communist Party and officials who work in the country's state communications and media sectors. Cuba´s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez blasted the U.S. measures and policy toward Cuba on social media shortly after the announcement, saying they violated international law.

  • Balkan activists keep fighting for Europe’s last wild rivers

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — It took a decade of court battles and street protests, but Balkan activists fighting to protect some of Europe's last wild rivers have scored an important conservation victory in Bosnia. A new electricity law, which passed Thursday, bans the further construction of small hydroelectric power plants in the larger of Bosnia’s two semi-independent entities. Since it was launched in 2013, the campaign has brought together environmental activists, conservation groups and local people to jointly fight for protection of what it calls “one of the most important spots for European biodiversity.”

  • Russia's Sberbank executes first digital asset issue on its platform

    Russia's dominant lender Sberbank on Saturday said it had carried out the first digital financial asset transaction on its own platform, with its subsidiary SberFactoring executing a 1-billion rouble ($16 million) issue with three-month maturity. The Bank of Russia has long voiced scepticism over cryptocurrencies, but is more open to other digital assets and gave blockchain platform Atomyze Russia the first licence to exchange digital assets. No.2 lender VTB and fintech company Lighthouse carried out the country's first cash-backed digital financial asset transaction in late June.

  • Occupiers want to execute two Azov defenders

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 21:27 Russians report that two Azov fighters face execution. Source: Russian propagandists; Ukrainska Pravda source in intelligence Details: According to reports from the militants, Mykola (call sign "Frost" - surname unknown) and Kostiantyn Nikitenko ("Fox") were taken to be executed.

  • Energoatom: Propagandists break into restricted areas at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 18:11 Energoatom, the company that operates all of Ukraine's nuclear power stations, has reported that Russian soldiers have forcibly gained access to restricted areas at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for a pro-Russia blogger to record "interviews".

  • Russia attacks its proxies in friendly fire incident in Donbas

    The Russian army seems to have attacked a battalion of its own proxy forces in Donbas, Ukraine’s SBU security service said in a Telegram post on July 10.

  • Blinken calls on China, ASEAN countries to hold Myanmar accountable

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday urged China and members of the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN to put pressure on Myanmar's rulers to return to democracy and to hold it accountable to a peace deal agreed with the group. "It is incumbent on China and in China's interest to see Burma move back to the path it was on," Blinken said, using the country's former name. Speaking at a news conference in Bangkok during a tour of Asia, Blinken called on members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to hold Myanmar's government accountable to "five-point consensus" peace agreement.

  • Zelensky: Russia fired ‘deliberately, purposefully’ at ‘ordinary houses’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russian forces were conducting “brutal” strikes in residential areas as part of Moscow’s campaign to capture the Donbas region in Ukraine’s east. “[Russia] fired precisely at the residential sector – absolutely deliberately, purposefully, at ordinary houses and civilian objects,” Zelensky said in a video address. “There are…

  • Predatory Sparrow: Who are the hackers who say they started a fire in Iran?

    Experts are asking who is behind Predatory Sparrow, the group which says it started a fire in an Iranian factory.

  • Oil mixed as market weighs tight supply against recession jitters

    Oil prices were unsteady on Monday, with Brent trading higher on supply concerns while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dipped, as traders balanced supply concerns against worries about a recession or China's COVID-19 curbs hitting demand. Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1%, at $107.13 a barrel at 0102 GMT, adding to a 2.3% gain on Friday. U.S. WTI crude futures however slipped 15 cents, or 0.1%, to $104.64 a barrel, paring a 2% gain from Friday.

  • Explosions in occupied Kherson mass media

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 17:31 In the temporarily occupied Kherson on Sunday, several explosions were heard - presumably from Ukrainian missiles hitting a Russian military unit. Source: Kherson edition "Most" with reference to local residents; Russian news agency TASS Details: Residents reported several explosions in Kherson.

  • No change to front line in Kharkiv Oblast, enemy fails to capture new territories

    The front line in Kharkiv Oblast has not moved over the last few days, the head of Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Synyehubov, reported on Telegram on July 10.