Tentative deal reached for more than 500 Westmoreland County government workers
More than 500 government workers in Westmoreland County reached a tentative agreement with the county to avoid a strike.
More than 500 government workers in Westmoreland County reached a tentative agreement with the county to avoid a strike.
Lawmakers are inching closer to a deal on a bipartisan tax package that would temporarily restore some popular business tax breaks. But experts are split on the effectiveness of the business credits.
While some bears on Wall Street believe valuations for the S&P 500 are reaching stretched levels, more bullish strategist argue valuations aren't a good indicator of future returns.
As the S&P 500 sits at an all-time high, a basic truth is written in plain sight on every long-term chart. All-time highs are not rare, and they're often followed by new all-time highs.
What are private student loans? These loans, provided by banks and credit unions, can supplement your other financial aid after you've exhausted federal loans.
Flexport, a logistics company with $2.7 billion in venture and debt funding, is reportedly planning additional layoffs. Flexport communications head Liyan Chen declined to comment on the report in an email to TechCrunch. Flexport, which provides freight forwarding and brokerage services, announced similar cuts in October, when founder Ryan Petersen returned as CEO and slashed the company's workforce by 20% — affecting about 600 workers.
Shiffrin was one of 12 starters who didn't finish the race.
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
The stories you need to start your day: How Trump might derail immigration talks, Justin Timberlake’s new single and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
Mbappé has offers from Real Madrid and PSG, both of whom want a decision soon. But Mbappé is the one who'll dictate deadlines.
GM has delayed the start of the third shift at its Flint Assembly plant so that workers won't have to miss the Detroit Lions NFC Championship game.
As calls for reparations for Black Americans swell in the U.S., organizations like the NAACP are calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt as a tier of reparations. Here's why.
The trendy cups are selling out everywhere, but this limited-edition pick is still available. Shoppers say it's worth the hype.
After the death of the Overwatch League, Overwatch esports will have a more open format starting in 2024. Teams from North America, Europe, Middle East, North Africa and Asia can compete to take part in two global Overwatch Champions Series tournaments.
France’s data privacy watchdog, the CNIL, has fined Amazon’s logistics subsidiary in France €32 million, or $35 million at today’s exchange rate. The CNIL says that Amazon France Logistique has implemented a “surveillance system” that is “overly intrusive.” In particular, the CNIL is focusing on the warehouse barcode scanner and Amazon’s data gathering practices related to the connected device.
In today's edition: A rare scoring night in the NBA, Patrick Mahomes' playoff dominance, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
TikTok is one of the latest companies to be hit by layoffs sweeping across tech industry over the past year.
Nine months after previous criminal charges against Baldwin were dismissed, the actor was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. We look at how he can be recharged and what legal experts think of the prosecution's case.
European VC Plural has carved out a reputation for itself as being one of the few VCs in the region started and led by entrepreneurs who grew their own startups. Its founders include Taavet Hinrikus from TransferWise/Wise; Sten Tamkivi; and Ian Hogarth, the founder of Songkick who more recently has also added a role with the U.K. government in AI safety strategy. Now Plural itself is scaling up, with a fresh €400 million fund to back what Hogarth refers to as "transformational" startups in the region, bringing more operational know-how to get them running as businesses.