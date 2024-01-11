Tentative deal reached for PennDOT to administer Johnstown's $24.4M RAISE grant

Jan. 11—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A tentative agreement has been reached to have the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation administer Johnstown's $24.4 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity federal grant.

City Manager Ethan Imhoff informed Johnstown City Council on Wednesday that work is being done to finalize a contract.

The funding, awarded in late 2021, is to be used for upgrade projects at the Johnstown Train Station, the Johnstown Inclined Plane, the Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and Johnstown's Main Street corridor.

"This is a big win for the city," Imhoff said during council's regular monthly meeting.

He explained PennDOT's role, saying, "A lot of this work will revolve around the bidding, the construction administration, working with contractors as the various projects move through to construction."

Imhoff anticipates that having PennDOT administer the process could "potentially" lead to "hundreds of thousands (of dollars) of cost savings."

In other matters, council unanimously voted to hire Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey to be the city's new solicitor.

"We're looking forward to a good long representation of this fine body," firm partner Randall Rodkey said.

Johnstown Police Department Chief Richard Pritchard also provided an update about work done by the force in 2023. Pritchard pointed out there were five homicides last year, compared to 12 in 2022.

"I attribute a lot of that success — if you will call it that; it's still five homicides — but bringing it down was just our dogged work at narcotics enforcement," Pritchard said. "Last year, we conducted 141 controlled buys of illegal narcotics. We conducted 28 search warrants, resulting in the seizure of six semiautomatic firearms.

"We also seized crystal meth, bath salts, fentanyl, heroin, crack and regular cocaine. The highest quantity of things, the most instances of seizure was crystal meth in the area."