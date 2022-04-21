Tentative trial date set for Oxford shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley

Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley appeared for a pretrial hearing via Zoom on Thursday that also served as a review of his jail status.

Crumbley, 15, is currently housed in the Oakland County Jail, but Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe must review his jail status every 30 days under federal law that protects the rights of incarcerated juveniles.

Rowe decided Crumbley will remain in the adult jail.

Ethan Crumbley appears for a pretrial hearing via Zoom on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

"... the court does not see any reason to change its prior ruling as it relates to the defendant's placement at the Oakland County Jail and therefore the defendant will continue to be placed at the Oakland County Jail," Rowe said.

Rowe also set a tentative trail date for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 6.

Crumbley will appear in court again at 9 a.m. May 19 for the next review of his jail status.

