Tenth bus carrying migrants arrives in Los Angeles from Texas since June
Another bus from Texas carrying migrants from south of the border arrived in Los Angeles Saturday, the 10th such arrival since June 14, Mayor Karen Bass' office announced.
Another bus from Texas carrying migrants from south of the border arrived in Los Angeles Saturday, the 10th such arrival since June 14, Mayor Karen Bass' office announced.
Ohtani left a start early with cramping on Aug. 3 and missed a start with arm fatigue before he was diagnosed with a torn UCL.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.
It's the first time since 2007 that the U.S. has won the men's and women's 4x100m relays.
A Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has been used to compromise more than 76,000 Android phones in recent years across South America, largely in Brazil. WebDetetive is also the latest phone spyware company in recent months to have been hacked. In an undated note seen by TechCrunch, the unnamed hackers described how they found and exploited several security vulnerabilities that allowed them to compromise WebDetetive's servers and access to its user databases.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
Snag a popular electric toothbrush for 60% off, a massage gun for $27, and more great deals.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
Beat the holiday rush with a Dyson stick vacuum for $200 off, a 43" smart TV for under $200 and lots of other discounted goodies.
Most drivers will get a chip or crack in their windshield at some point. Save money and perhaps fix the damage yourself with a windshield repair kit.
The defect is described as significant but treatable.
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
Goldthwait says the disastrous 1988 talking-horse comedy — one of the few members of the infamous Rotten Tomatoes 0% Club — landed him in "comedy jail."
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
Hang out with a bunch of monkeys, play baseball, and so much more.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.
Chicago sued the Korean automakers, hoping to force action on what has become a growing vehicle theft issue in the city.