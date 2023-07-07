Tents offered by Belarus unused by Wagner

STORY: This disused military camp in Belarus had been offered to fighters from Russia's Wagner mercenary group.

But according to the Belarusian defense ministry, no-one from the group has even paid it a visit.

Wagner's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was supposed to stand down his mercenaries and move to Belarus in exchange for Russian President Vladimir Putin dropping charges against him.

These were the terms of an agreement brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last month, to end an armed mutiny by Wagner - the gravest challenge to Putin in his 23 years in power.

But the deal does not seem to be playing out on those lines.

On Friday, Guy Faulconbridge, Reuters Russia's bureau chief visited the camp.

"What we saw were 300 big tents surrounded by forest. And what the takeaway is, is if Wagner isn't in the camp, what does that mean about the deal that was struck to end one of the most serious challenges to the Russian state since the 1991 coup against Mikhail Gorbachev? That's the main question."

Lukashenko said on Thursday that Prigozhin was in Russia with thousands of fighters and that the question of their relocation had yet to be settled.

He added that Wagner's fighters were still at the permanent camps they'd been in since they left the front.

And that Belarus had offered Wagner the disused Soviet-era military quarters near Tsel but that, quote, "Wagner has a different vision for deployment."

He declined to elaborate on what that vision is.