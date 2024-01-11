My tenure on the Nashville School Board was about love for students and service

Editor’s note: This is an abridged version of the resignation letter Christiane Buggs sent to the Nashville School Board. Buggs left to become head of PENCIL, a nonprofit that work to provide volunteers, business support and supplies to public schools.

In 1990 I became a Metro Nashville Public Schools student in a North Nashville kindergarten class.

In fact, one of my first childhood memories is of meeting the incomparable Executive Principal of Cumberland Elementary at the time, Dr. Carolyn Baldwin Tucker. She was the first of many educators who made me fall in love with education and MNPS almost simultaneously.

Thank you, MNPS teachers and staff, for pouring into students, even though you will not often see the fruits of your work for decades. The love and guidance you offer students and families is necessary and beneficial.

Another view: In Tennessee, barbers are trained to see domestic violence signs. Why not in all states?

Nashville school board needed to become more effective

I was elected to the MNPS Board of Education in August 2016 to represent the school board's Fifth District encompassing portions of North, East and South Nashville. I had been a middle school math teacher for six years in both a charter and traditionally run school before the latter was “taken over by the state,” prompting me to run for the seat.

MNPS District 5 Christiane Buggs discusses the agenda at MNPS administration building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

I became chair soon after reelection in 2020 as we continued to navigate the aftermath of a tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic.

We had recently hired a phenomenal new superintendent, the first MNPS graduate to hold the seat, Dr. Adrienne Battle.

Thank you, Dr. Battle and team, for your unwavering dedication to making “Every Student Know,” no matter how uncomfortable that dedication might be. You work in and lead a system that was not created for all students and I see your consistent work to change that.

Three decades since our introduction, MNPS has seen me graduate from high school, return as a teacher, become a community leader, lose a father, get married and give birth to my first child. I have seen it is a student, teacher, board member and now parent. I have seen MNPS be so much to so many people.

But I’ve also seen it struggle. Struggle to meet the needs of the literal millions of students who have walked through its doors since 1963, similarly to how it sometimes struggled to meet my needs as far back as 1990. I’ve lost students and colleagues to violence and health issues, seen potential lifetime educators leave the system or profession entirely, and likely most important to note, I’ve seen MNPS hurt people.

Ability to engage in civil discord raised our game

Experiencing outdated policy and feeling dismissed as a student and teacher is what drove me to run for the school board in the first place.

But I don’t love MNPS because it is perfect. Quite the opposite. I love this school system, just like I love this city, because I see all of its potential. And I see it working to be better. I love it because I know the only way it will become the best version of itself is if I remain steadfast in helping it get there.

Thank you to my board colleagues, present and past, for lending yourself to serve students in this way. And specifically, to my current colleagues. My friends: Thank you for leading during the toughest time in public education history. Our ability to engage in civil discord has made me a better professional and has undoubtedly changed the course of MNPS for the better.

With eight years of service under my belt, I know it is time to make way for new leadership. I now offer this letter as my resignation from the Metro Nashville Public Schools board as the District 5 representative.

As I bid MNPS adieu in my current role, please know this is not a forever “goodbye” as I begin my tenure as the president and CEO of PENCIL, Nashville’s business connector to our public school system. We support MNPS by recruiting business partners and acting as a teacher resource center. You can join us by visiting PencilForSchools.org where you can sign up to offer students & teachers your time, talent and treasure. Thank you, Nashville, for the opportunity, grace and support you have offered me. You are truly the best.

Christiane Buggs is the president and CEO of PENCIL. She served on the Nashville School Board from 2016 to 2023.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville school board tenure taught me lessons about life and service