Tenure of Paris-Union superintendent is over

Jan. 4—Jeremy Larson's tenure as superintendent of Paris-Union School District No. 95 in Illinois ended Sunday after he and the school board reached a mutual separation agreement Dec. 29.

The agreement says the two parties "have determined to mutually and amicably end their employment relationship effective Dec. 31, 2023."

Last summer, an Illinois State Board of Education audit and additional monitoring identified $3.2 million in questioned costs, unallowable expenditures and unallowable salaries at Paris Union School District 95.

The district was required to provide a corrective action plan addressing findings and to repay the questioned costs and unallowable expenses.

At that time, Larson was placed on paid administrative leave.

The separation agreement finalized with Larson Dec. 29 "is not to be construed or used as an admission of any wrongdoing and/or liability whatsoever by or on behalf of the superintendent or the board and is instead the result of the parties desire to avoid otherwise unnecessary litigation," according to the document.

It also states Larson will receive "payment for the monetary amount of the salary" of the superintendent through Dec. 31, 2023, and pay for 20 unused vacation days.

The School Board has begun its search for a new superintendent, with the expected start date to be no later than July 1.

The district will be working with an outside agency to assist in the search to make sure it is getting the best possible candidate, according to a statement from the district.

In the meantime, Lorraine Bailey will remain as acting superintendent with the assistance of Connie Sutton and Carol Jones.

The district is on target with its Corrective Action Plans and payback plans with the state and will continue to keep the public updated as it has information to share, according to the statement.

Since the Dec. 29 meeting, the district has been in contact with the Illinois Association of School Boards to aid in the search for a new superintendent, according to Bailey, acting superintendent.

