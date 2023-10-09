TEP is planning a large battery energy storage system
TEP's roadrunner reverse system will bring renewable energy to TEP customers.
TEP's roadrunner reverse system will bring renewable energy to TEP customers.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Stocks moved higher despite a dose of geopolitical risk added to interest rate and inflation concerns already facing markets.
Tyler Herro was right in the middle of the Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat trade rumors this offseason.
The Porsche Taycan is one of the most desirable EVs on the market, but it's not exactly a mainstream car. The company's next EV might get a little closer: Meet the electric Macan.
"I’ve done this with three pairs of patent leather shoes and it’s worked every time." The post How to break in new loafers without suffering through blisters appeared first on In The Know.
Mr. Beast latest challenge is ruffling feather on TikTok. The post TikTokers debate ethics of MrBeast’s newest lockdown challenge appeared first on In The Know.
It takes under 10 minutes to install and helps eliminate annoying Wi-Fi dead spots.
"Love the space saving design," wrote one happy (and caffeinated) fan.
After losses in Game 1, the Braves and Dodgers are looking to even their series in Monday's Game 2s.
With a bevy of bargains already live across the web, we cherry-picked those worth snapping up now — save up to 80% on Apple, Shark and more.
The PC market might have finally bottomed out.
Stay ahead of the end-of-year rush: Score big now on favorites from Crocs, Serta, Dyson, Nintendo, Lego and ... Monopoly!
You'll want to keep this one out on your counter. The post Walmart just marked down its best-selling (and prettiest) air fryer from Drew Barrymore’s kitchen line appeared first on In The Know.
One year after suffering a season-ending injury in Denver, Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered another season-ending injury playing the Broncos.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jetsetter.
This small but mighty gizmo works with Alexa.
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team submits a filing saying former President Donald Trump’s lawyers used “distorted and exaggerated” claims in their motion to delay the classified documents trial until after the 2024 election. In Trump’s financial fraud civil trial, debate continues to rage over a tax appraiser’s valuation of Mar-a-Lago.
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
Beef up your home security — Amazon's marking down everything from alarms and indoor cams to floodlights.