Teppers pledge millions for Charlotte’s first ‘family justice center’

Plans are in the works to build Charlotte’s first family justice center, which would provide services to those impacted by domestic violence or abuse.

The Umbrella Center is taking on a mission of helping victims with investigations and supporting their healing after experiencing abuse.

It hasn’t been built yet, but the project got a big boost thanks to the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation.

The Teppers, who own the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, are pledging $2 million toward The Umbrella Center.

“Dave and I recognize how breaking the cycle of violence can have such a positive impact on a family,” Nicole Tepper said in a statement. “By supporting The Umbrella Center, we know we are helping over 10,000 victims each year build safer and more peaceful lives for themselves and their children.”

The Center will work with victims of sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and elder abuse. The location will be at 4822 Albemarle Road.

