Tequesta seeks to fill village council seat through next election after member resigns

TEQUESTA — Village council members are looking to fill a vacant seat temporarily after longtime Tequesta council member Frank D’Ambra resigned at the end of October.

The volunteer who will fill the seat on the five-member board will serve on the council only until April 11, when the three council members chosen in the March 19 village election are scheduled to begin their two-year terms.

The council had planned to appoint the temporary council member during its Oct. 16 meeting, but members decided to wait to review more applicants after the candidate qualifying period for the upcoming election ended Nov. 21.

Four express interest in vacant Tequesta Village Council seat

Council members have said they don’t want the person who takes up the temporary seat also to run for a seat in March. Such a move could give the person appointed to the council the advantage of incumbency.

They now plan to appoint the temporary council member at 9 a.m. Nov. 29 during a special meeting at Village Hall.

The four residents running for the temporary seat are Jayson French, Justin Bosnoian, Chloe Bringerud and Thomas Bradford. French has said he also plans to run for a seat in the March election.

Only one of the four serve on a committee for the village. Bradford has been on the environmental advisory committee for the past four years and is now its chair.

Frank D'Ambra served on Tequesta council for nine years

D’Ambra announced his resignation from the council post on Sept. 21 after nine years on the council. His last day in office was Oct. 31, and his departure capped his second stint on the board.

He served for six years between 2012 and 2018 before losing a bid for re-election. He returned in 2020 after running unopposed for the seat held by former council member Vince Arena and was elected mayor in April 2021. He served as mayor for a year and then as a council member for the year that followed.

“Council member D'Ambra’s public commitment to the betterment of Tequesta is commendable, and we extend our gratitude for his hard work and dedication over the years,” Mayor Molly Young wrote in a staff memo. “We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”

“Thank you all for supporting me all these years. I hope in some small ways I have made a difference and made people’s lives better,” D’Ambra said. “I’m sorry to be leaving you at this point, but you will see me around Tequesta a lot.”

D’Ambra said he left office because of a move out of the county, one that took him 6 miles north of Tequesta to Hobe Sound.

“My priority in life is God, family and community. I needed space to accommodate my extended family, and I found that in Hobe Hills,” D’Ambra said.

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network. Reach her at mwashburn@pbpost.com.

