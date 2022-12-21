Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Teradata (NYSE:TDC) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Teradata is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$161m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$803m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Teradata has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Software industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Teradata compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Teradata.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Teradata. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 53% over the trailing five years. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, Teradata appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 26% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Another thing to note, Teradata has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 44%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Teradata's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Teradata has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Given the stock has declined 14% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Like most companies, Teradata does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

