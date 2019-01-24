Teradyne Inc (TER) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

, 10:00 a.m. ET

Operator

Good morning. My name is Tiffany and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Teradyne Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.

Andy Blanchard, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Andrew J. Blanchard -- Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Tiffany. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our discussion of Teradyne's most recent financial results. I'm joined this morning by our CEO, Mark Jagiela; and CFO, Greg Beecher. Following our opening remarks, we will provide details of our performance for 2018's fourth quarter and full year, along with our outlook for the first quarter of 2019.

The press release containing our fourth quarter results was issued last evening, and we are providing slides on the Investor page of the website that may be helpful to you in following the discussion. Replays of this call will be available via the same page after the call concludes.

The matters that we discuss today will include forward-looking statements that involve risk factors that could cause Teradyne's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statement contained in the earnings release as well as our most recent SEC filings. Additionally, those forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we take no obligation to update them as a result of developments occurring after this call.

During today's call, we will make reference to non-GAAP financial measures. We've posted additional information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure were available on the Investor page of the website. Also, between now and our next earnings call, Teradyne will be participating in investor conferences hosted by Goldman Sachs, Citi and Susquehanna.

Now let's get on with the rest of the agenda. First, Mark will comment on our recent results and the market conditions as we enter the new year. Greg will then offer more details on our quarterly and full-year financial results, along with our guidance for the first quarter. We'll then answer your questions and this call is scheduled for one hour. Mark?

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Good morning and thanks for joining us. Today I'll provide a quick summary of our fourth quarter and 2018 results, discuss our outlook for the quarter and year ahead, and outline our latest thinking about the long-term growth trends in industrial automation. Greg will then take you through the financial results, our updated earnings model and our guidance for the first quarter.

As you saw in last evenings's press release, we had a very strong finish to the year with Company sales up about 8% from the fourth quarter of 2017 and non-GAAP EPS up over 35%. These both exceeded the top end of our guidance as Eagle Test Analog and LitePoint's Wireless sales were particularly strong on the revenue side, and our EPS benefited from both higher sales and record gross margins. For the full year, despite a significant drop in sales to our largest customer, all other parts of the business showed strong results, bringing our sales to about $2.1 billion with non-GAAP EPS of $2.37 a share.

Looking more closely at the results. I'll provide a high level summary of each segment, and Greg will take you through the detailed numbers. Overall, Semi Test sales in Q4 were up about 8% from the year ago quarter, and SOC Test sales were up nearly 18%, on continued demand from analog, image sensor and high performance SOC.

In Analog Test, we had record Eagle test shipments in both Q4 and for the full year. In addition to the continued expansion of automotive and industrial applications, smarter consumer products are also boosting analog sales. Applications like smart speakers, smarter appliances, home security, combined with the wireless connections they require, all drive increased analog content and increased test demand. Along with every clever complex SOC controller that finds its way into the smart products, comes a multitude of analog sensors, power managers, motor controllers, actuators, audio-video drivers, and enhance displays.

In Memory Test, strong markets and new products resulted in our highest annual memory revenue in history. Our leading position in the Flash Final Test market, combined with the successful product introduction and expansion into the Wafer Test segment of the memory market, delivered over 46% sales growth for a total of over $270 million in Memory Test revenue for the year. It's not only big growth that's driving the market. The trend toward even higher speed interfaces in both flash and DRAM continues unabated. Combined these trends drive more test complexity, more test seconds and a higher rate of memory tester obsolescence.

In 2019, we plan to continue to expand our wafer test share position and we plan to introduce a high speed DRAM test version of our Magnum platform, giving us full coverage of the Memory Test market.

Looking at 2019 for Semi Test, there are conflicting indicators at play, making forecasting difficult. On the one hand, we have not seen any indication of a broad pullback in demand from customers and the increased complexity trends and new design activity remains very high. On the other hand, we've seen three very strong years of test demand with market growth rates well-above our modeled 2% to 4% CAGR. We've also seen a pullback in the front-end CapEx spending that began last year.

Taking these factors into account, in SOC Test we expect the market to be in the $2.3 billion to $2.7 billion range, and for Memory Test, we expect the market to be in the $650 million to $750 million range, both of these are down about 15% to 20% from 2018. While we also expect Teradyne Semi Test revenue to be down, we expect it to be down less than the market drop due to planned share gains in both Memory and SOC, as well as secular buying shifts balanced in our favor.

At LitePoint, Q4 sales were up 43% from last year's Q4 and up 18% for the full year. We are now entering the early stages of market growth driven by both new Wi-Fi standards and 5G. We're seeing early production test system buying for Wi-Fi 6, and we're having early success with our 5G millimeter wave-test products in the labs of leading silicon providers as they prepare for future production ramps. We expect continued market growth in 2019 driven mainly by water deployment of these new connectivity standards, but 5G production test growth becoming more meaningful in 2020 and 2021.

In our System Test Group, sales in the quarter were down from a year about a third from last year's fourth quarter due to a very tough compare in the storage test business. As you recall, we received customer acceptance and a recognized revenue for accumulated shipments of our new system level test product in that quarter last year. For the full year of 2018, the Group grew sales by 12% and operated above model profitability. We expect another strong year from the Group in 2019.

Shifting to Industrial Automation. 2018 was an important year for IA at Teradyne. We added mere to extend low cost, easy-to-train, safe collaborative robots to the mobile robot market. Secondly, we added Energid and their team of motion control software experts to extend the bounds of addressable markets for UR's innovative arms. These extensions will begin hitting the market in 2019. Third, our UR+ open API platform continue to expand from about 60 to over 130 certified plug-and-play partner applications. Fourth, we expanded our product reach with major new product introductions at both UR and MiR, substantially expanded our global organizational capabilities and delivered another year of mid to upper teens operating profits. From a starting point of $42 million in sales in 2015, I delivered over a $0.25 billion of sales in 2018. Although annual revenue of $261 million was up 54% from 2017, it was about $20 million below our target for the year.

Continued softness in China and in the automotive sector resulted in Universal Robots growth rate of 38% for the year and 28% in the fourth quarter compared to the year ago periods. We have not experienced any meaningful competitive headwinds but rather see economic slowdown and uncertainty weighing on UR growth.

On the other hand, MiR had both a fantastic quarter and year, growing close to 200% in the quarter compared to the year ago quarter and over -- 150% growth annually on a pro forma basis. As we did in 2018, this year, we will continue to increase investments in Teradyne high growth Industrial Automation businesses to widen and deepen the moats around our leading positions in fixed and mobile collaborative robots.

Given the 38% growth rate for UR in 2018 and the likelihood that softness in China and automotive will persist in 2019, we are modeling IA growth in 2019 at about 35% to 40%, and bringing our mid-term IA growth model down to a 30% to 40% range. This pushes out our $3.50 to $4 a share earnings target out about one year from 2021 to 2022. Greg will cover this in more detail.

On the capital allocation front, we'll continue to buy back shares in 2019 with a planned repurchase of at least $500 million in shares. While maintaining the dividend at the current level, we also continue to actively look at a wide range of M&A opportunities, primarily centered around Industrial Automation.

Before closing, I'd like to announce that after 18 years of transformative leadership as Teradyne's CFO, Greg Beecher is planning for his retirement, and Teledyne is planning for a smooth transition. Greg has a very flexible time frame and will continue on as CFO as we run a succession process that includes both internal and external candidates.

With that, I'll turn things over to Greg.

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mark, and good morning everyone. I'll start with a quick highlights of 2018 and then offer some comments on 2019 including our capital allocation plans and also offer some perspective on our strategic position and the market trends at the business segment level and update you on the changes that we've made to our mid-term financial model, and then I'll close with the fourth quarter results and first quarter outlook.

On the 2018 financial highlights front, our $2.1 billion of sales and $2.37 in non-GAAP EPS was quite good. We grew EPS $0.03 cents over 2017 despite slightly lower sales and increase strategic investments in Industrial Automation, where we grew OpEx over $15 million. This included folding in two acquisitions and further scaling our sales, support and development resources across the automation businesses.

On the other side, the EPS ledger, we picked up a point of gross margin, shaved our tax rate two points and reduced our diluted shares by 5%. So the net is a slight gain in EPS in a much stronger Industrial Automation strategic position.

In 2018, we also achieved growth in all of our businesses except SOC Test, which experienced an off year due to lower mobility buying by a large customer. As expected, the highest annual growth was in our Industrial Automation segment, which includes Universal Robots, MiR, and Energid where sales grew 54% to reach $261 million. Universal Robots saw annual growth of 38%, reaching $234 million. As Mark noted, this was below earlier expectations with strong headwinds in China, and some slow down in Tier 1 automotive buying.

MiR, the industry leader in autonomous mobile robots grew full year sales over 150% to $31 million, up from $12 million in 2017. We recorded $24 million of those sales in our 2018 results as the MiR acquisition close partway through 2018. Memory Test was a stand up performer within Semi Tests with sales growth of 46% to $273 million for the year in an overall Memory Test market which exceeded about $950 million.

Gross margin for the full year was 58%, a new Company record. Favorable mix along with material cost reductions at UR drove this result. For example, our Industrial Automation gross margins expanded from 56% in 2017 to 59% in 2018. Teradyne supply line group continues to play a key role in both improving IA gross margins and our ability to scale up these fast growing businesses.

At the Company level, we achieved a very healthy non-GAAP operating profit rate of 25%, even with a significant expansion of our Industrial Automation portfolio and headcount. 2018 IA hiring which reached nearly 250 people help us extend our cobot product lead, develop for market more applications, cover larger accounts, generate more qualified leads and better support our channel partners. We also increased our stock buyback beyond our $750 million target to $823 million in 2018, buying back 22 million shares. Since the start of 2015, we've repurchased 50 million shares at an average price of $29.44. So apart from our healthy financial performance, we strengthened the Company, firstly by expanding our served markets, adding new products and scaling our Industrial Automation businesses. I'll highlight these as I go to the segments.

First in Semi Test, the expansion and memory wafer level test delivered nearly $40 million of new business in 2018. In associate test, we're seeing high demand for 5G millimeter wave test capability from leading customers for development and early pre-production volumes. Shipping this year, we expect these 5G engineering testers will position us quite nicely for this subsequent volume production starting in late 2020 and 2021.

As Mark provided our ATE market size estimates for 2019, I will just simply add that in the mid term, we see numerous positive transfer tests with 5G millimeter wave, autonomous vehicles, AI devices, augmented reality, Big Data. While we ride these positive inflections, we expect the market will remain somewhat volatile as many factors affect annual tester buying. These include chip complexity, unit growth, yields, customer specific test strategies, utilization levels and so on. I will remind you that this volatility is not new and we built our operating model to flex up and down with market demand swings and still deliver solid financial performance.

The other quick reminder in Semi Test is that annual buying shifts at individual customers can favor us or our principal competitor. In 2018, the shifts significantly favored our primary competitor. So for the first year, after six consecutive years, we didn't gain share this year, however, our long term plans remain to get back on that share gain trendline.

In Industrial Automation, MiR had expected 2018 breakout year with stand-alone sales of $41 million (ph) as more industrial companies take advantage of our next generation automation to move both piece parts and heavy pallets. We're also seeing some early hospital applications moving medicine and supplies from stock rooms to nursing stations throughout the hospital. This is an entirely new vertical with the potential to grow nicely, given the increasing cost pressures on hospitals.

On the new product front, the MiR 500 was added to the product line up, and in the fourth quarter was autonomously moving pallets at multiple customers with greater safety and lower cost than the traditional forklift transport method. We expect that MiR will deliver upwards of 100% growth in 2019.

Through 2018, Universal Robots grew at 56% cumulative rate from 2015 full year sales of $61 million. But for 2018 alone, growth slowed. We saw a sharp drop off in China during the second half along with some softness in Europe principally tied to the automotive sector. On the competitive front, we extended our cobot lead with the e-series, which enables faster training, higher safety, more compute power and a sense of touch. We also broadened our application reach, now fielding over a 130 certified third-party plug and play accessories in our UR+ program. We will continue to expand this number as we strengthen the technical and commercial support for the hundreds of independent developers in the program around the world. We're launching a number of new initiatives in 2019 to accelerate our lead generation and expand our direct customer touch which should yield in the second half of the year.

We also expect multiple ways of adoption ahead with larger companies gravitating to cobots. We also expect new enabling technology such as low cost 3D vision and pathfinding to expand the cobot served market into more complex pick-and-place tasks. New applications using AI for training and fast adaptability and manipulating objects should also expand the range of cobot applications. In addition, we expect steady forces such as labor shortages, higher quality requirements, cost pressures, including inflation effects will continue to stimulate wider UR adoption.

Shifting now to System Test, which includes our defense and aero, production board test and storage test businesses. Sales grew 12% to $216 million over the '17 levels, and the segment operated above-model profitability. We expect strong performance again in 2019 as defense and aero continue to benefit from new program buying and the ongoing upgrade of legacy defense systems.

In production board tests, we pioneered high throughput inline panel testing and that's now becoming more mainstream. In storage test, both our semiconductor and 3.5 inch hard disk drive, customer are forecasting healthy 2019 demand.

Turning now to Wireless Test demand at LitePoint. The Group grew sales 18% and operated above model profitability in 2018. Over the mid-term, we expect continued healthy growth in Wireless Test with 5G cellular providing the biggest added lift.

Now to the fourth quarter wrap up. At the Company level, our sales were $520 million. The non-GAAP operating profit rate was 26% and non-GAAP EPS was $0.63. We had no 10% customer in the fourth quarter and one for the full year. Non-GAAP gross margins were 60% in the quarter with favorable product mix. You'll see our non-GAAP operating expenses were down $2 million to $175 million compared to the third quarter due to lower variable compensation accruals and a one time $3 million (ph) credit, partially offset by IA hiring, principally from bringing on more than 20 very talented people from Rethink Robotics.

The tax rate was 16% for the year. On a GAAP basis, we also benefited from more favorable tax treatment for repatriated cash than we had expected. We bought back 7.8 million shares for $261 million at an average price of $33.51 in the quarter and we end the year with cash and marketable security balances of $1.2 billion. We increased the IA earnout accrual balances $71 million, an increase in the quarter of $10 million based principally on strong MiR performance.

Shifting now to our mid-term earnings model. Factoring in both recent history and our latest outlook, we've updated earnings target of $3.50 to $4 of non-GAAP EPS to slip out a year into 2022 rather than 2021. We've provided an updated slide in our investor deck, but at the high level, we've pulled back on UR's growth rate and has set the IA mid-term growth rate to 30% to 40% going out through 2022. We've also reflected an 8% lower share account due to a lower buyback price in 2018 and we're also adding another year of buybacks by going out a year.

So keep in mind that some of the numbers change as we're adding a year but the takeaway should be that we're confident that our test businesses have secular growth and strong profitability and our high growth IA businesses should be approaching $1 billion by 2022 with 20% or better EBIT(ph).

Shifting now to capital allocation. We're talking to buyback 500 million of our stock in 2019. As in the past, there's a programmatic and an opportunistic component to the plan. At the same time, we have a very active IA M&A funnel, which is why we maintain dry powder on our balance sheet.

Let me quickly talk about OpEx, and that's an area that we are strategically growing in our Industrial Automation businesses to expand our competitive modes to remain the leader and capture the highest amount of the available profit pool. We plan to grow IA OpEx from $33 million exiting the fourth quarter to about $15 million a quarter in the second half of 2019. Similar to last year, we plan to operate the IA business around 15% EBIT for the year. In test, we plan to keep OpEx approximate flat in 2019 apart from normal changes in variable compensation.

Shifting to our outlook for the first quarter. Sales are expected to be between $460 million and $490 million. The non-GAAP EPS ranges $0.39 to $0.47 and 177 million diluted shares. The first quarter guidance excludes the amortization of acquired intangibles and the noncash imputed interest on the convertible debt. First quarter gross margins are estimated at 58%, down two points from the fourth quarter due to product mix. The first quarter OpEx, running at 38% to 40% of first quarter sales is up about $10 million from the fourth quarter due to further IA distribution and product development investments, principally Universal Robots and some onetime Semi Tests NRV expenses. The non-GAAP operating profit rate at the midpoint of the first quarter guidance is about 19%. Our tax rate for 2019 is estimated at about 16%.

Looking a bit closer at 2019, we expect gross margins to be in the range of 57% to 8%. Non-GAAP interest income excluding the noncash imputed interest from the convert is expected to be about $3 million a quarter, factoring in interest income and our cash balances partially offset by the 1.25% annual coupon on the convertible debt and we earmarked a $90 million to $110 million for CapEx.

So we start 2019 with a portfolio of healthy test businesses and a much stronger Industrial Automation portfolio. We will remain disciplined in capital allocation and in our fixed costs and our mature test businesses, we're also aggressively scaling Universal robots and MiR, given a long term high growth rates. Remember, that we long ago led the automation of the testing of integrated circuits. Now we're helping to relieve humans of the most tedious and repetitive task with safe and easy to train cobots. From where we sit, the future of Teradyne looks quite bright.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Andy.

Andrew J. Blanchard -- Vice President of Investor Relations

Thanks, Greg, Tiffany, now we'd like to take some questions. And as a reminder, please limit yourself to one question and a follow-up.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from the line of Vivek Arya with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Vivek Arya -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Thanks for taking my question and congratulations and best wishes to Greg on his retirement. For my first question, IA has been a very strong growth driver for you, but over the last year, we have seen some downshifting of growth assumption. I understand the China aspect, but I believe you mentioned China is only about 15% of sales, if I recall. So what are the trends outside of China that are driving the demand? So that's the near term question.

And longer term, is IA growth is in the mid 30's right now. How do you plan to organically maintain this exact growth rate over the next three years? Thank you.

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Okay. I'll start with that. The other place that we mentioned that there's some near term softness is in auto. The auto sector in Tier 1 have hit some headwinds, and that's principally in Europe. But what we're -- what we're doing and what we can control is, we see, for example, enabling technologies that can open up new markets that haven't been served very well. And the best example I can quickly give you is with the Energid path planning and low cost vision modules, combined that with our arm, you can do more sophisticated pick-and-place applications all the way into a bin, emptying a bin out and then taking some part and moving it to the next step in the production line. There are many tedious tasks in manufacturing where people do that, and it's not really suited for person, it's mind-numbing, and it's a -- it's more of a robotic type tasks.

So we expect on that front to have a bin picking solution toward the end of this year through beta, so I think that we'll probably start to ramp in 2020. So that's not in '19, that's in 2020, but that's illustrative of how we can with enabling technology open up another market.

Another quick example I'll give you is MiR, our mobile robot, which is going at 100% and that takes a little bit of -- and obviously helps us with the IA growth rate considerably, but MiR has opportunities to get into hospitals. And there's many hospitals in certain countries -- in Asian countries that may be built and they're going to perhaps heavily automate those hospitals. So we see there might be other verticals that these next generation technologies can work quite nicely because they are so easy to use, you don't need to be an engineer. So there's many new verticals, we have a lot of developers opening up other applications that we might not have thought about.

So we're also shifting a bit more resource into North America. So if China is soft, there might be a little bit more activity elsewhere that's making up for some of the softness. So we see some opportunities in North America in the near term, and North America grew very nicely last year. So we're going to continue to put the foot to the metal there.

Vivek Arya -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Thanks. And for my follow-up, I think you mentioned for this year, the addressable market could be down 15%, 20%, I believe, is the number and sort of in line with the front end. But is that the experience from prior cycles, because when I look at last year, Semi Test business was below, what we saw on the front end WFE side. So what is the visibility in the addressable opportunity this year? Thank you.

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, this is for again Semi Test. So the visibility is not great, again, from a bottoms-up point of view, we have customers who talk about their plans, but they change as they did last year on the upside, they can change dramatically to the year. But it's not really modeling prior downturns as much as looking at the bottoms-up activity levels in design and test time trends and what customers are telling us that kind of give us that range.

Vivek Arya -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Timothy Arcuri with UBS. Your line is open.

Timothy Arcuri -- UBS -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Thank you. I had two. Greg, the SOC TAM assumption that you gave, what does that assume for your largest customer? How much of a snap back are you assuming in that TAM? Are you assuming that there's not much snap back this year and it's more of a next year thing? Thank you.

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Yeah, so our largest customer -- this is Mark. Our largest customer in 2017 was roughly in the low 20s as a percentage of our overall revenue. 2018 largest customer is going to be in the low teens and we expect this year to be the same. So we think there's not a big snap back, it's about the same year-over-year for that customer.

Timothy Arcuri -- UBS -- Analyst

Got it. Great. Thank you. And then Greg, I guess just a question on IA OpEx. So with a slower longer term growth rate, how do you think about how to gear down OpEx. Seems like there's not that much of a change this year but sort of what would it take for you to materially slow down IA OpEx as the growth over the longer term continues to slow? Thank you.

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Well, that's a good question Tim. The way we're running our Industrial Automation, particularly Universal Robots, less so MiR, because MIR is high growth, at least for the next couple of years is, we're starting with a plan and we're putting a target of 15% operating profit with the understanding if the sales grow lower than, let's say, 28% or some number like that, then they have to meter the OpEx and not bring it all on board. So we're going to adjust OpEx -- as you know, OpEx can get in front of the sales. So if we get in front of the sales too much in the early half, we're going to have to hold back much more aggressive in the second half. So this will probably be the first year where there will be a bit more pressure to prioritize if we find that we're not -- UR hitting 28%, and I think we're going to hit 28% or that neighborhood. So we're metering it is the answer in short.

Timothy Arcuri -- UBS -- Analyst

Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Pitzer with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Yeah, good morning guys. Thanks for letting me ask the question. Congratulations on a solid results in the difficult environment. Mark, related to your prepared comment that do you think your Semi Test business will do better than the overall market. To Tim's point, if you're not expecting a large snap back from the big customer, I guess, what are the puts and takes, how much much better than the overall market do you think you can do? And I guess, I understand your comments about market share gains, but you also made a comment about secular buying patterns favoring you. Maybe you can elaborate on that as well as you answer the question? Thank you.

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Yeah, so there's a couple things there. So last year, there were several events I would say that benefited as Greg mentioned our competitors that didn't benefit us that we think will revert more to the mean in this year. So although our largest customers sort of flat year-over-year. For example, in 2018, there were some of our competitors' customers that made a shift in foundries and that required a one time tooling bump at the new foundry for test equipment for that supplier. So that's a one time effect that will revert back to the norm this year, as an example.

There's -- the other example is, the RF and 5G products that are starting to build momentum, tend to favor us, that's a sector where we have high share, quite a bit above the norm, and as that grows in proportion to the overall market, we will benefit disproportionately. So that's two examples.

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Well, Mark, if you add it all up, if the markets overall down 15 to 20, how much better do you think you can do?

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

You know, it's probably a range, but we're not going to be immune to be down probably. But we could be in, let's say somewhere in the five to low teens down.

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Perfect. And then, maybe, as my follow-up, just on the IA resetting of the growth rate in the mid-term. I'm just kind of curious, to what extent is that just a reflection of the macro uncertainty today versus other factors? Is it just as went through '18, the prior growth rate just didn't seem doable or is this really a reaction to the macro and if it's not just a reaction to the macro, what are the puts and takes that are kind of having you bring down that growth rate a little bit?

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

John, I would say the single biggest thing is sort of the here and now, meaning the fourth quarter growth rate over fourth quarter of a quarter ago was -- at UR was 28%. Now the prior quarter was 46%, quarter before that was 45% and for the year is 38%. So we just want to be a bit more cautious and we don't want to be on the side of defending a high growth rate, we'd rather be on the side of a very credible growth rate with possibly upside. That's how we thought about it. We don't want to be resetting the model every year, we'd like to reset it now and this model can stand the test of time, we hope.

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

(Multiple Speakers) from a bottoms-up perspective, the opportunity you see today longer term is no different than six months ago?

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Absolutely, the opportunity is incredibly large. We have no doubt. It'll be a $1 billion business. It's the question of what year it -- I think we've talked about in the past. Large companies tend to be slow in adopting but at some point they're going to be forced to adopt to be competitive. If there's more jobs and higher cost regions, the way they can do that is with automation. If it's inflation, you need automation. So there is so many factors. There's demographics, worker shortages. So all the ingredients are there. It's just the adoption rate.

What is the adoption rate? There's always ways of adoption. And as we bring new enabling technology that opens up other solutions, I think you're going to see other people jump on board.

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Perfect. Thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mehdi Hosseini with SIG. Your line is open.

Mehdi Hosseini -- SIG -- Analyst

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. But before I ask my question, I wish Greg the best and hopefully he changes his mind and stays on Board.

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mehdi.

Mehdi Hosseini -- SIG -- Analyst

Thank you. Over the past five, six years, your calendar year revenues were more weighted toward the first half, second half revenues will be down low teen compared to the first half. Last year was an anomaly, and in that context, my first question is, how do you see the revenue progression throughout the year? Would '19 be similar to the trends prior '18 or would it have its own unique trend?

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

I think that, part of the issue with '18 was, we didn't get the big second quarter bump we typically got from the mobility tooling, because of the large customer effect. And as Industrial Automation becomes a larger portion of our business, they tend to be bumping up in the fourth quarter. So over time, we're going to see, I think, more of a shift toward the second half of the year because of IA.

And one other point, even in this last most recent quarter LitePoint, had a very strong second half of the year. So IA, less lumpiness in mobility, I think will kind of start to balance out the full year more. It was a little bit of a trend toward a fourth quarter bump.

Mehdi Hosseini -- SIG -- Analyst

So how would it look like this year? Should second half be down less -- less or --

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

it's hard to be certain but if we had to say the contour, it would probably look more like '18, then '17, is how we think about it.

Mehdi Hosseini -- SIG -- Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you. And just -- Mark, going back to IA. We've all been going through the learning curve as you see industrial auto out there weak, but you're still able to grow the business now granted at a lower growth rate. So can you just maybe help us understand how this growth rate, the secular nature of it is defying the overall industrial auto that is very weak out there. And I look at industrial laser is very weak but what is it with IA that still enables you to grow. What -- and in that context, is it the replacement or what is it that hasn't really felt a meaningful slowdown, now granted slower growth rate?

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Right. So at first of all, I just contrast, there's traditional Industrial Automation that is tightly, tightly, tied to macroeconomic effects. The segment we're in which is emerging and still all quite small and growing rapidly, although not immune from it, because we've talked about automotive and China has such a vast ROI opportunity set ahead of it, that it's really not going to be subject to the strong macroeconomic effects. So for example, you know, we're talking about $260 million of IA revenue last year for cobots, both mobile and fixed. When we look at the bottoms-up analytics of how many opportunities there are out there in small, medium, and large enterprises to achieve automation using our products with ROIs well under 18 months, and in most cases under a year, we're talking about 10s of billions of dollars of opportunities today with the capabilities of today's cobot.

When you add some of the new capabilities that Greg alluded to around vision, the ability to pick pieces out of bins without human interaction, that doubles. So we see this opportunity set of $100 billion of which 260ish has been tapped. That's what gives us the confidence and that's the overarching sort of poll for the product that will not be immune to macroeconomic effects, but will over the long term certainly run the growth rate well above the mean.

Mehdi Hosseini -- SIG -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of CJ Muse with Evercore. Your line is open.

C. J. Muse -- Evercore -- Analyst

Yeah, good morning, and I guess let me echo the thoughts, Greg, definitely will miss you, and thanks for everything. I guess, first question on the IA side. I just want to confirm, in terms of the growth rate of 35%, 40% for calendar '19 that is off of pro forma of $269 million, not what you recognize in $261 million.

And as the -- the second part of the question, how should I think about the linearity of the business first half versus second half? I would assume, the growth rate year-on-year would be slower first half given the uncertainty we're seeing out of China?

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Hi, CJ, it's Greg. Thank you for your nice comment. It's $261 million. So it is the actual not the proforma just to clarify that first point.

C. J. Muse -- Evercore -- Analyst

Okay.

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Okay. And then the growth rate does pick up in the second quarter. And similar to last year, second and third are kind of similar. And that's our estimate. In fourth quarter, we have our strongest quarter, so that will pick up for the year.

C. J. Muse -- Evercore -- Analyst

Okay, great. And then, I get -- if you think about overall business trends, you put up a very stellar gross margin in the December quarter. Were there any one time sort of issues to think about there or how should we think about the trajectory for gross margins into calendar '19?

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

CJ, there were no one time things we had. We didn't have a large customer buying which could pull this margins down. So we had more favorable mix, but our supply line group has done a lot of work with Universal Robots and starting with MiR next to get better supply arrangements, tool sources, lower material costs. So I think it's a good pick in trouble work that has improved the Company's P&L. If you go back several years, we were 54% to 56% gross margin year-after-year. So we've really moved it up a couple of points. So it's good performance and we're going to continue to work in the material costs down and try to get more but sometimes when we get more, it ends up going back to the customer and competitive shootouts, but we're still glad that we got the more, so we can at least pull through (ph) margins where we are.

C. J. Muse -- Evercore -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Atif Malik with Citi. Your line is open.

Atif Malik -- Citi -- Analyst

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions, and Greg, congratulations on a stellar career. First question, Mark, can you remind us what is your market share in the memory market today and what's your aspirations will be with the launch of the high speed DRAM tester this year?

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Yeah, that's a good question. So 2018, roughly 29% market share memory test. That was the beginning of penetrating wafer test in 2018. So in 2019, we expect to bring that up to sort of 33% that range. And then in the mid term, we can get to 40% with the introduction of this high speed DRAM package tester as well as continued expansion in the wafer test.

Atif Malik -- Citi -- Analyst

Okay. And then I'm really encouraged by the growth you're seeing in the Wireless Test market. Can you tell us what your 5G sales percentage is of the Wireless Test sales and where do you see it going? And the reason I'm asking that is, we're seeing a pretty substantial growth in 5G related equipment sales at Anritsu and Keysight. Thank you.

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

The Wireless businesses here we have gotten some 5G key strategic design in business. There are less about the dollars, it's more about we're in the key chipset players. And therefore, when it does go to production in 2021 or thereabouts, we've got the best position, because we're the best in production. So we're little less focused on the dollars but it's millions of dollars we've gotten in 5G. We have had very good business from other standards, and in Wireless Test, there's a puffer of new technologies, new standards, there's multiple even five 5G technologies. There's Wi Fi 6 coming. So we've talked about LitePoint being in a low and having pretty good financial performance for being in the low -- having good profits and good gross margins. I suspect for the next several years, LitePoint is going to have tailwinds at their back after having headwinds for three years or so. With all these new standards coming out, and you need new testers for these new standards, and LitePoint is the leader in production. So I think LitePoint is on a great spot for the next several years.

Atif Malik -- Citi -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Chin (ph) with Stifel. Your line is open.

Brian Chin -- Stifel -- Analyst

Hi, good morning. I have a few questions. But first, congratulations on the strong finish to the year and an early congratulations to Greg on his planned retirement.

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Brian Chin -- Stifel -- Analyst

First -- sure. First, I had a question on Industrial Automation, in terms of the new long term growth rate, you are clearly the market leader in this space, but I can make the counter intuitive argument here that you would benefit from the emergence of another good competitor which today hasn't materialized. And by that, I mean, it's a lot for you all to have to shoulder the load virtually alone in terms of marketing, training and the development of future collaborative robot applications. Would be interested to get your perspective on that?

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

I think I would never directly wish for that, but you have a -- there's a bit of truth in what you're saying. We are developing the market in terms of creating market awareness and creating demand, a latent demand is out there, but there's no precedent here to write on. Now early in the cobot era, the Company Rethink Robotics that recently folded, led some of the evangelism around the cobot market that UR rode (ph) those curtails and then surpass them dramatically. And we're at the tip of the spear now blazing that trail and it is one of the principal challenges we have -- it's awareness, it's market awareness to limit the growth.

All that being said, we're working on a lot of things this year to enhance that. Our lead generation capabilities developing rapidly and and we're not going to wait for a competitor to do that work for us. We actually stopped a lot of the OpEx that Greg talked about here is toward that end.

Brian Chin -- Stifel -- Analyst

Sure, that's helpful. Before -- I have one question on the Wireless Test as well, but a part be it just IA, in terms of that 35% to 40% growth in 2019, what does that imply for UR growth? And then let me ask the Wireless Test question and then you can answer that. It was a $1 billion TAM over this decade. It sounds like some 5G cellular starting to kick in a little bit in '19 but that's really a 2020 probably go forward. What could that can go to, at least $500 million, $600 million, and maybe higher even. What is the reasonable expectation for LitePoint market share?

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Got it. Okay, starting with the first question. What was the first question --

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

The UR component?

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes.

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

You see why he's got to retire here?

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Good question. All right. In the 35% to 40% growth, UR would be about 28% because MiR is about 100% growth. So MiR is helping UR. And keep in mind, 28% is probably the lowest growth rate UR has ever had and that was the quarter from Q3 to Q4. That's a very short time period. So we think we've got UR in at a reasonable and maybe cautious level, but there are some uncertainties ahead in the next quarter or two.

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

5G TAM?

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, 5G TAM. There's a couple of pieces to it. LitePoint, we think starting in 2021, there's a little bit of activity prior, 10s of millions, but the TAM for LitePoint is probably $100 million to $150 million higher for several years starting in 2021. This is a production portion for 5G.

And then in Semi, when you put it all together, it's probably $300 million to $400 million, that includes $100 million to $200 million for the RFPs and the data processing piece makes up the balance to get you to $300 million to $400 million. And our share is quite -- is very healthy in Semi. We probably get half of that. And then in LitePoint that's will be determined. We were not big players in 4G but we're early in 5G and we're working with a number of the key set -- key chipset players. So we expect to have meaningful share in our 5G cellular at LitePoint. And it's also multiple standards at LitePoint. There's also 6G coming first and millimeter wave coming later.

Brian Chin -- Stifel -- Analyst

All right. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Krish Sankar with Cowen. Your line is open.

Krish Sankar -- Cowen -- Analyst

Hi. Thanks for taking my question, and congrats Greg on a great career. I have two questions. Number one is on the Memory Test market, if I look at your commentary, is it fair to assume that Memory Test this year is going to be down about 25% but your revenues in memory might be down only 10%? Just wanted to check if the math is right.

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Yeah, the market itself last year have finished in the $900 million to $1 billion. We'll sort it out in the next few months as to what it really was. But yes, so the market is going to be in that sort of phenomenally $700 million range. It's down 20, low 20s. I think we will be down much, much less than that and because of the share gains we picked up. So roughly the math you've done is right.

Krish Sankar -- Cowen -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you. And then follow-up on IA. It looks like bin picking seems to be the next big killer app for cobots. And it seems like you guys have been bin picking beta solution coming out later this year. And you've spoken about in the past about a 2020 ramp with that. Is that -- are you seeing any indication from customers that this is going to be a pretty steep ramp next year and what are the prime -- what are the main industry or the main verticals driving this bin picking uptick? Thank you.

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Bin picking, if you look at the number of people that are doing these tedious mind-numbing bin picking tasks, it's both the number of all other tasks. It's a very high number of tasks. Now the first bin picking machine or solution we're going to provide is going to be able to do much more than any other bin picking machine because it has half planning in it, so it can pick the option at the right pose, doesn't have to put it down again. There's more likely to be able to empty a bin and place a pot (ph) with positions. So it's going to be a step function above what's available today.

Now it'll take time to train the distributors and the integrators, so there's a rollout period that'll take time. There might be some parts whether they're too shiny or they have a odd configuration that we may not go after right away. But it's a very large market that I suspect is going to be a beginning of a multiyear large wave of bin picking and probably new advance grippers developed by some for the capability that we're providing,

but we're excited about it because we saw this many years ago as an enormous untapped market that was hard to get to. And with Energid, that was the missing piece. And low-cost vision modules have come to market.

So the pieces are there. Now to do it -- now we're just finishing up the user interface and making sure it all works seamlessly at the right speed and so forth. So very excited about it and I think you'll see 2019, the beginning of early part of that wave. I'm sorry, 2020.

Krish Sankar -- Cowen -- Analyst

Thanks folks. Thank you very much. And congrats, Greg.

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Richard Eastman with Baird. Your line is open.

Richard Eastman -- Baird -- Analyst

Yes. Mark, could you maybe -- and maybe just you provided this, but could just speak to where the SOC Test market ended up in 2018?

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

In terms of size of the market? Yeah. Again, like memory, we're still a few months away from having final numbers on that, but our estimate, it's in the $2.9 billion to $3 billion range, is how it ended.

Richard Eastman -- Baird -- Analyst

Okay. And then just a question, we were seeing some of the analog chip vendors kind of throw off warning flags as well, kind of hear STMicro and TI. And I'm curious, as you look out to 2019, I've got this 2.3 to 2.7 was kind of your estimate, but I'm -- for the market. But I'm curious, the shift in the marketplace, how do you see that playing out? Does analog stay stronger or mobility, obviously, I think you kind of suggested, might be flattish to down a little bit. But I'm just curious how you think the pieces within the marketplace, where the strength might lie versus where the risk might be?

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Okay. Yes. So I think, let's start with mobility, because it's the biggest piece of the market still. So in 2019 mobility, I think, will be down a little bit, because of some of the one-time effects I alluded to earlier. I think our business will be roughly flat year-over-year, but the market itself could come down a couple hundred million, because of some of this one-time tooling that occurred in '18 around some foundry shifts.

Richard Eastman -- Baird -- Analyst

Okay.

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

So that's a significant part of that reduction. The automotive and linear I think are going to be pretty -- from what I can tell today, linear could be off of this sort of all-time high it was in 2018, but not much. It may be certainly 10% or less is what it would look like in the model. And automotive look still pretty healthy, so flattish. So that leaves other areas such as PC-related, GPU, cloud-related things and that should be down in that sort of 10%, 15%, 20% range. So when we add those up, because of the $200 million-ish drop in mobility, because of these one-time effects, that's how you get to the TAM.

Richard Eastman -- Baird -- Analyst

I see. Okay, OK. That's really helpful. And then just one last question around the IA business. What do acquisition prospects look like there? Is there still a healthy pipeline, and do they slant software or maybe just characterize that a little bit perhaps, Greg.

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

It's a incredibly healthy pipeline. This is a space where there's many start-ups. It's a whole new greenfield, so there's next-generation technology. There's a number of software players. It's hard to synthesize precisely what's out there. But what we see is, companies that can fit with our next-generation automation that is automating tedious task and there's other pieces that could fit into our portfolio. But I'll add, there's nothing we need and what I'm really excited about is in some of our products. You take MiR this year, MiR has expanded into the MiR500, so they've expanded their product line into heavier payload. They've also expanded into hospitals.

Now the more we can take our existing products and get into new markets or submarkets, that's probably the highest ROI. But there very well may be some other nice pieces, another Energid is possible. The path planning should open up bin picking. That's more of an emerging technology that no one else had. Vision was available. We weren't going into the vision.

So there's other -- it's a little bit of a chess game. There's other pieces that may be possible that we buy them and accelerate them or we just work with them as a partner. There's a lot of that work going on our BDL group to try to figure out what's the next best chess move to make.

Richard Eastman -- Baird -- Analyst

And mostly, again, from your comments this is around expanding applications a little bit more software, there's not a lot of hardware that you're really looking at?

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Correct.

Richard Eastman -- Baird -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you and best of luck, Greg. Thank you.

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Toshiya Hari with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Toshiya Hari -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Great. Thanks so much for taking the question. I had a follow-up question on your analog test business. Mark, you talked about the upside you saw in Q4 and the strength you saw throughout 2018 as it relates to Eagle Test. How should we reconcile that commentary with some of the trends that your customers are speaking to in terms of weakness in the near term? Is it the complexity kind of dynamic offsetting the weakness or is it timing or is it a little bit of both? How should we think about that?

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

I think it's timing. In terms of the recent commentary, the effects of that -- to the magnitude and the effects of that would be, we're probably still three months away. But in 2018, the unit and complexity growth both were very encouraging. And things like unit growth could tempered here, complexity growth I don't think is abating whatsoever. So the recent quarterly announcements from some of the key analog players if in fact was in effect that we're going to feel from that is probably yet to be -- it's probably in second quarter.

Toshiya Hari -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Got it. And then my follow-up was on long-term gross margins. You guys came in at 58% in 2018. You're guiding long-term gross margins, I guess, kind of stay where they are today in the 57%, 58% range. It feels like you guys continue to make progress in terms of improving gross margins at UR. You talked about, I guess, outside of MiR. I think LitePoint, which has a nice trajectory historically has had very nice gross margins when things were good. So I guess the question is, is 57% to 58% more of a conservative target or are there kind of minuses that I'm not aware of? Thank you.

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

There are minuses right now that we have in mind. There is, I'll say there's more new accounts in Semi Test around AI that is a whole new battlefield that'll jump off. But I think what I had in mind when I put those numbers in is, in Universal Robots, there's going to be very large customers buying cobots in some volume, and I expect when that happens there'll be better competition we'll be up against. And we'll be competing for kind of the design in for the next 100, 500 or some higher number of cobots. And that's what I'm thinking that while we'll get material cost down, some of it will be diminished by some of the large account negotiations.

Toshiya Hari -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Andrew J. Blanchard -- Vice President of Investor Relations

And operator, we can sneak in just one last question please.

Operator

Your last question comes from the line of Thomas Diffley with D.A. Davidson. Your line is open.

Thomas Diffley -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Yes. Good morning. I like to ask one more question on the memory side. I guess in general, what percentage of the DRAM test market is high speed maker today? And it sounds like speed has gone up across-the-board to become a bigger part of that market going forward. So just your views on the high speed part of DRAM?

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

It does shift year-to-year quite a bit depending on the pricing of the commodities, our memory manufacturers going to shift investments toward NAND or for toward DRAM. But I would say as a general rule of thumb, the final test of DRAM is about 20-ish percent of the overall Memory Test market.

Thomas Diffley -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

And then the high-speed portion of that versus commodity DRAM?

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Most of it in terms of new investment is high speed. For sort of commodity old-school DRAM, there's not a lot of capacity expansion. Old-generation equipment can sort of be waterfall back there. So anything being bought tends to be for high speed.

Thomas Diffley -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Okay, great. And then finally when you look at the NAND market or I should say the hybrid market with things like cross-point, what type of tester do you need for that market and is that changing over time as well?

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

I'd say, one of the things we've seen in memories and flash, especially and sort of derivatives of flash is a lot of diversity in the protocols of I/O. The internal sales structure and such aren't significant in the impact to the tester but the I/O protocols are. And the products that we've developed for flash, the thing that's allowed them to be so successful is how quickly we can adapt them for these higher and higher-speed emerging protocols, so that applies not to the cross-point type products and all these products.

Thomas Diffley -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

All right, well, great. Thanks everybody and we look forward to talking to you in the days and weeks ahead. This concludes the call.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Duration: 62 minutes

Call participants:

Andrew J. Blanchard -- Vice President of Investor Relations

Mark E. Jagiela -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Gregory R. Beecher -- Chief Financial Officer

Vivek Arya -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Timothy Arcuri -- UBS -- Analyst

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Mehdi Hosseini -- SIG -- Analyst

C. J. Muse -- Evercore -- Analyst

Atif Malik -- Citi -- Analyst

Brian Chin -- Stifel -- Analyst

Krish Sankar -- Cowen -- Analyst

Richard Eastman -- Baird -- Analyst

Toshiya Hari -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Thomas Diffley -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

More TER analysis

Transcript powered by AlphaStreet

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

More From The Motley Fool

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.