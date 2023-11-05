Terence Potts: Police appeal over man last seen in 1999

Police in the West Midlands are asking for help to find a man who was last seen 24 years ago.

Terence Potts was last seen in Digbeth, Birmingham, on 10 November 1999, and his last contact with his family was in 2001, before officially being reported missing in 2006.

Now, he would be 78 years old, and has been described as having grey hair, being about 5ft 4in tall with tattoos on his arms, hands and chest.

He was of a slim build with blue eyes.

At the time Mr Potts was reported missing, he had been living in the Camp Hill area for a time.

A picture of Mr Potts that was taken in the mid to late 1990s has been released.

The investigation has been described as one of West Midlands Police's longest-running missing person cases.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been asked to get in touch with the force.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk