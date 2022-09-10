Teresa Giudice Teases If We'll See Wedding Hair on DWTS
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice is joining DWTS with partner Pasha Pashkov. E! News caught up with the two in New York City after the epic cast announcement!
It’s hard to imagine a time when Bill Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump were buddies, but it happened, and it was a thing for a while. When they were both at red carpet events or a charity gala, you’d see them chatting up a storm, laughing with one another. In […]
Before her death, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was seen with a bruise on her hand and a cane. Doctors explain what the photos revealed about her health.
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.King Charles III told his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, the Sun has reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan was announced as to be going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, and then just as suddenly revealed not to be going.A source
"British colonialism, which she presided over for all these years, had a terrible effect on much of the world," Richard Stengel said.
Andrew Couldridge/REUTERSRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared together with Prince William and Kate Middleton Saturday afternoon to view floral tributes left for the queen in a stunning show of family unity as the Windsors tried to put the bitter feud that has roiled their families behind them.A source in William’s camp told The Daily Beast that the impetus for t
Former "Fox News @ Night" host Shannon Bream says she feels "nerves and excitement" while awaiting her first day as "Fox News Sunday" anchor.
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were due to be in New York on September 20 but will now stay in the UK following the Queen's death.
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted mourners and viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth in Windsor on Saturday
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. Here's why Prince Harry wasn't there but Prince William was.
Former British public affairs official Shannon Felton Spence said that Meghan Markle may not attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. She might return to California to be with her young children.
Peter Summers/Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone.The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has become estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their status as working royals and gave a series of interviews condemning the family and the institution, and making a
Prince Harry has left Balmoral following the Queen's death, but has changed his plans and will stay in England.
Kelly Ripa wanted Mark Consuelos to take a thirst trap bikini pic of her on vacation. Unfortunately, his attempt failed, and she shared the blooper on ‘Live.’
Kylie Jenner lives in a $35 million mansion that seems to have super weak water pressure.
Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea interview change-making women in their new Apple TV+ series, "Gutsy."
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried alongside her sister, parents, and eventually, Prince Philip, who will be relocated to the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
The King and the Princess Royal were the only two senior members of the Royal family who made it to Balmoral before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it is understood.
Behind the scenes drama prevented Meghan Markle from being with Prince Harry in Balmoral after the Queen's death.
Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, and their children left Balmoral for the first time since Queen Elizabeth's death on Thursday to attend a special service at Crathie Kirk church.