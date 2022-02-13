Terex Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 3.8% to US$42.54. Revenues were US$3.9b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$3.12 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 11%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Terex from 14 analysts is for revenues of US$4.35b in 2022 which, if met, would be a notable 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 27% to US$4.00. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.44b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.14 in 2022. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a minor downgrade to earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$56.13, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Terex's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Terex analyst has a price target of US$68.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$41.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Terex shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Terex is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 12% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 5.5% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.5% annually. Not only are Terex's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$56.13, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

