Terex (NYSE:TEX) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Terex Corporation's (NYSE:TEX) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 20th of March to $0.15, with investors receiving 15% more than last year's $0.13. This takes the annual payment to 1.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Terex's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Terex's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 29.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 10.0% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Terex's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Terex has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Terex has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Terex has grown earnings per share at 30% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Terex Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Terex is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Terex that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

