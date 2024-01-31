Terlingua man sentenced to 7 years in prison for child pornography

Jan. 30—ALPINE — A Terlingua man was recently sentenced in a federal court in Alpine to 87 months in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to court documents, Harold Lee McMullen, 74, possessed more than 400 images depicting the sexual abuse of children. He was subjected to a search warrant after a Texas Department of Public Safety agent identified his computer's IP address as exchanging CSAM over BitTorrent. McMullen was arrested Aug. 15, 2023, and pleaded guilty Sept. 14, 2023.

"The sexual abuse of children is horrific and individuals like Mr. McMullen who further traffic such despicable material continue the harmful exploitation of these innocent children," said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas in a news release. "Along with our partners, we will continue to hold offenders accountable for their actions."

HSI and Texas DPS investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Greenbaum prosecuted the case.