Terminal B road traffic closed at OIA as police investigate call

Jason Kelly
Orlando International Airport said Monday afternoon that road traffic is closed at Terminal B.

The airport said law enforcement officers are currently investigating a call but would not provide details on the call.

“Please follow instructions from onsite airport personnel,” the airport said on X. “Updates will be provided as the situation develops.”

