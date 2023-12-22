A new terminal for the Bucyrus airport may be in the works

A new terminal may be in the works for the Port Bucyrus-Crawford County Airport.

Bucyrus Airport Commission discussed its 10 Year Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for the fiscal years 2025-2034 at a meeting Tuesday. CIP is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) program that requires the airports to submit plans for the next 10 years.

“It helps the FFA plan ahead, it helps the airports, the airport sponsors plan ahead to understand where they want to be and not to be reactionary every time there is a problem, but actually looking forward to the future,” said Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Ohio/Indiana group manager for aviation Benjamin Cooley.

The current CIP prepared by the Port Bucyrus-Crawford County Airport includes a new terminal construction and demolition of the old terminal for fiscal years 2024-2025, however, the project will heavily depend on competitive funding.

“The terminal is definitely the biggest need, the biggest project that is on the horizon,” Cooley said. “The funding is the biggest question.”

Paving work is done on a taxiway at the Bucyrus-Crawford County Airport in 2022. In the 10-year plan for the airport is a new terminal.

Although part of the funding comes from the annual FAA entitlement funding that amounts to $150,000 every year, and that the airports can store for up to four years, the majority of the airport funding is competitively distributed specifically for the airports' improvement across the nation every year.

Part of terminal funding comes from state and local

“That’s very competitive,” Colley said. “We are hoping for the best for this year, and if we don’t do it this year, we will do it again next year.”

The competitive federal funding will constitute about 90% of the airport improvements costs. The remaining 10% will be met with 5% coming from the state and 5% from airport sponsors, which in this case is the City of Bucyrus.

The plan for the terminal update, Cooley said, is to demolish the old building and construct a new one farther away from the runway and the taxiway from where the old building sits. The need for the update comes from the fact the old terminal building that was constructed in the 1940s stopped being energy efficient.

“It needs to be upgraded, renovated or replaced in the near future,” Cooley said.

More: Port Bucyrus Airport officials hope planning ahead will pay off for city

He added the FAA rules and requirements for the terminal buildings have changed, noting the Bucyrus airport terminal needs to be updated to be in compliance with the standard conditions.

Other projects include runways, taxiways

Other projects planned for the next several years in Bucyrus airport relate to keeping the airport facilities, such as runways and taxiways in good shape.

Upon the completion of the major projects, the master plan update should happen, and for now that update is planned for the fiscal year 2027, which is another priority five to seven years down the line.

“Once they have the pavements in good shape, the terminal’s been somehow dealt with, that’s where we take a second look into the future again and do that Master Plan Update that is required by the FAA to be on file and be updated every 20 years or more often,” Cooley said.

The report is intended for the next 10 fiscal years, 2025-2034. The plan reflects the expectations, not concrete dates, which will change depending on funding.

“It’s their biggest desire, but there are plenty of other things going on not related to the terminal, but the terminal would be the biggest one,” said Cooley.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus airport commission plans to build new terminal