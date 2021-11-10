Terminally ill man reports police ‘bullying’ after arrest for mooning speed camera

A terminally ill man from Worcestershire, England, claimed that police shoved him to the ground during a "frightening" arrest last week after he mooned a speed camera in his town, according to reports.

Darrell Meekcom, 55, was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy last month and said mooning a speed camera was on his "bucket list," according to the Kidderminster Shuttle newspaper in his hometown.

He called it a "good laugh" but soon after officers came to his home on Nov. 5, demanding he come outside. After he refused, he claimed officers kicked down his gate and damaged his front door.

Meekcom, who is in a wheelchair and has heart disease and Parkinson’s, also claimed he hit his head during the arrest and went to the hospital where doctors feared he could have a brain bleed after he posted his bail.

"I was simply gobsmacked that I got arrested for mooning a speed camera," he said.

"I felt like I had been abused. It was outrageous bullying," he told the newspaper. "They could have killed me very easily."

He has reported the incident and the West Mercia Police said it is investigating the officers’ conduct, according to BBC News.

"I did not resist arrest once and I felt the response was completely disproportionate in the circumstances," he said, adding that his wife filmed his arrest.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said the officers had gone to the home on suspected indecent exposure, according to the BBC.