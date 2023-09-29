Terminated corrections director alleges county violated his free speech rights

Former Volusia County Corrections Director Mark Flowers is alleging in an amended lawsuit that his free speech rights were violated by top government leaders who retaliated against him after he reported a case of excessive use of force at the county jail and that other instances of brutality have gone unchecked.

Flowers' attorney, Kelly Chanfrau, filed the original lawsuit in July after the county government fired him. He accused Volusia County government officials of retaliating against him and violating the state Whistle-Blower Act. Chanfrau filed the amended lawsuit this week.

New allegations

Flowers is now suing County Manager George Recktenwald and Public Protection Director Mark Swanson, who was Flowers' direct boss, in addition to the county government itself.

The lawsuit now alleges First Amendment violations by the county, Recktenwald and Swanson, Americans with Disabilities Act retaliation by the county, and Family and Medical Leave Act interference and retaliation by the county.

Flowers raised concerns about an alleged use of excessive force by corrections officers in April of 2022. Inmate Justin Caruthers said he was "pummeled," slammed against a wall and the floor and injured. A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation and state attorney's office review led to no charges against the officers.

The lawsuit says that after Flowers raised concerns about the incident the county took away his job duties and had him work from a conference room instead of his office. The county fired him in January after placing him on administrative leave.

According to the lawsuit, the county's "retaliatory actions in response to Plaintiff’s protected expressions were motivated by Plaintiff’s protected speech."

The Caruthers incident wasn't the only issue, according to the document. Flowers heard that corrections officers used excessive force in other incidents while he was on medical leave for a cancer diagnosis "and nothing was being done to stop it."

County spokesman Michael Ryan said in an email that the corrections system operates "at the highest levels of professionalism and safety in the interest of all inmates, officers, and civilian employees,"

Use of force is subjected to a multi-level review process and "incidents that are deemed to potentially demonstrate excessive use of force may also be elevated to an Internal Affairs investigation.”

The lawsuit says that during the fallout of Flowers' complaints about the Caruthers incident, he was informed that some corrections officers were making threats against him. He then tightened security at his home.

"Plaintiff and his wife became concerned for their personal safety," the lawsuit says.

Flowers also believes, according to the document, that the county discriminated and retaliated against him for his cancer diagnosis and for exercising his rights through the Family and Medical Leave Act.

"Defendant (the county) engaged in unlawful employment practices and discriminated against Plaintiff (Flowers) on account of disability in violation of the ADA including making derogatory comments about his cancer which were reported to him, removing job duties, removing his office, placing him on administrative leave, and terminating him."

Damages sought

A day after returning from FMLA, Flowers was moved to a conference room and had job duties removed, according to the lawsuit.

Flowers is seeking damages, lost pay, and other compensation as well as an equivalent job position.

Volusia County hired Joseph DeMore, former warden of Butler County Prison in Pennsylvania, this year to replace Flowers.

Flowers, 60, of Volusia County, started working for the county in 2014 and became acting corrections director in 2016. He had more than 30 years of corrections experience when he began working for Volusia County and served as the director of Standards and Accreditation for the American Correctional Association from 2006 - 2009, according to the lawsuit.

County officials said Flowers' termination was not about retaliation but rather about performance issues and leadership concerns. Swanson's notice of dismissal to Flowers said he lost the support of many of the correctional officers at the jail.

Other allegations from the county include that Flowers had an inmate improperly placed in a four-point restraint, and ordered an inmate who was on a type of suicide watch to be moved without medical clearance.

Ryan said via email Flowers had a pattern of behavior "characterized by a reluctance to accept personal accountability for his actions and a tendency to attribute fault to others."

County spokesman Ryan said that Flowers "remains reluctant to acknowledge his failure to effectively oversee his team while employed with the County. Unfortunately, he chooses to continually place blame elsewhere even though the claims he brought against his own staff have been discredited by an internal affairs review and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ex-corrections director says county violated his free speech rights