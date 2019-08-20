Is Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical (ATH:TENERGY) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical Company (ATH:TENERGY) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical had debt of €855.5m, up from €786.5m in one year. However, it does have €135.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €720.1m.

ATSE:TENERGY Historical Debt, August 20th 2019

How Healthy Is Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical had liabilities of €230.2m due within a year, and liabilities of €1.03b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €135.4m and €99.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €1.03b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's €785.9m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't worry about Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1, we think its super-low interest cover of 2.2 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Notably, Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, which isn't ideal given the debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.