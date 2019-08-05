Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical Company (ATH:TENERGY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical Company (ATH:TENERGY) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical:

0.084 = €121m ÷ (€1.7b - €230m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical has an ROCE of 8.4%.

Does Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 4.8% average in the Renewable Energy industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from how Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

In our analysis, Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical's ROCE appears to be 8.4%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 5.8%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ATSE:TENERGY Past Revenue and Net Income, August 5th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical.

Do Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.