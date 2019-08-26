Is Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (BIT:TRN) Investing Effectively In Its Business?

Today we are going to look at Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (BIT:TRN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni:

0.079 = €1.1b ÷ (€18b - €3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has an ROCE of 7.9%.

Is Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's ROCE is fairly close to the Electric Utilities industry average of 7.1%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can see in the image below how Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has total assets of €18b and current liabilities of €3.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.