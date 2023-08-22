Terra Alta man charged with DUI with death after two die in accident

Aug. 21—Two people were killed on Sunday in a single-vehicle accident on Whetsell Settlement Road in Kingwood. The driver of the vehicle in which they were riding is now facing charges after he was allegedly found to have a blood-alcohol content (BAC) well above the legal limit.

Deputies responding to the scene found a black Jeep off the roadway and in a nearby creek, according to a criminal complaint. The vehicle was registered to Christopher Linn Smith, 52, of Terra Alta. He was later identified as the driver of the Jeep.

The deputies allegedly found Smith providing CPR to a female who was also in the creek.

Emergency services arrived and began rendering aid to the woman and Smith, the complaint said, but the female victim was later declared dead after being transported to Preston Memorial Hospital. A third occupant of the vehicle was declared dead on the scene.

The Preston County Sheriff's Department could not release the names of the two victims or additional details on the investigation in time for this report.

Multiple first responders reported detecting a distinct odor of alcohol coming from Smith while speaking with him and, according to the complaint from deputies, he appeared to have bloodshot eyes.

Deputies obtained Smith's medical records from the evening of the accident, which showed a BAC of.204—the legal limit is.08.

Smith is charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing a death. Should he be convicted, the penalty for DUI with death is three-to-15 years in prison and $1, 000 to $3, 000 in fines.

The Dominion Post will follow-up with the Preston County Sheriff's Department for additional details on the fatal accident as they become available.