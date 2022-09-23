Terra Alta woman arrested for drugs after Star City traffic stop

Sep. 23—A Preston County woman is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $50, 000 bond after Star City police allegedly found a variety of controlled substances in her vehicle.

On Sept. 18, Officer Hunt pulled over Mascillia Ann Teter, 41, of Terra Alta, after the officer saw the vehicle crossing the Star City Bridge with the headlights and tail lights off, the criminal complaint said.

While speaking with the driver, Hunt noticed a black case inside a backpack and asked Teter if she could show them what was in the case.

Teter complied, according to the complaint, and opened the case revealing 10 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as "magic mushrooms."

The case also contained a scale and approximately $480 U.S. currency, along with one whole tablet and three pieces of a second tablet identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Hunt conducted a further search of Teter's vehicle and found an additional $603 cash and 5 more grams of the mushrooms inside a magnetic stash box.

The officer also uncovered 22.5 grams of suspected liquid methamphetamine, a quantity of small baggies, suspected THC wax and two loaded syringes, the complaint said.

Teter was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance — she pleaded not guilty to the charge in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Tuesday.