Terra, CEO Do Kwon Ordered to Comply With SEC Subpoena Related to Mirror Protocol Investigation

The home improvement trend that surged as people spent more time at home during the pandemic shows no sign of stopping: A recent survey by Zillow found that 72% of homeowners have at least one home project on their to-do list in 2022. Zillow worked with Realm, a homeownership data and insights platform, to discover the most popular renovation projects in 35 metro areas. The appearance on the list of the backyard home, or accessory dwelling unit (ADU), is likely indicative of the push for more multifamily housing, be it for real estate investment opportunities or additional space for members of a multigenerational household.