Terra, CEO Do Kwon Ordered to Comply With SEC Subpoena Related to Mirror Protocol Investigation
A New York judge ordered Terraform Labs and its CEO Do Kwon to comply with subpoenas the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued in its investigation of Terra’s Mirror Protocol, according to a filing dated Feb. 17.
Terraform filed a motion in December 2021 opposing an SEC effort to compel Kwon and Terraform Labs to cooperate with subpoenas issued in the SEC’s ongoing investigation of Terra’s Mirror Protocol. Terraform and Kwon sued the agency on claims that it violated its own rules and the Due Process clause of the U.S. Constitution in serving Kwon in September last year.
The Mirror Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that allows users to create and trade “mirrored assets,” or mAssets, that “mirror” the price of stocks – including major stocks traded on U.S. exchanges.
Read more: Terra’s Do Kwon Was Served by SEC, New Lawsuit Shows