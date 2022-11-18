Terra cofounder Daniel Shin denies $100M LUNA cashout: report
Daniel Shin, the cofounder of Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd., also known as Shin Hyun-seung, told South Korean prosecutors during an investigation on Thursday that he did not sell LUNA, now LUNC cryptocurrency, at a high point, local media outlet Global Economy Newspaper reported.
Shin reportedly said he sold more than 70% of his LUNA tokens before its price surged, and held a fairly significant amount of LUNA during the collapse of Terra stablecoin and sister LUNA token in May.
South Korean prosecutors stated Monday they summoned the Shin based on accusations that the Terra cofounder earned ill-gotten profits of 140 billion Korean won (about US$104 million) by selling off LUNA he stored pre-issuance, without proper disclosure, at a high point.
On Thursday, South Korea’s Seoul Southern District Court approved prosecutors’ request to freeze some US$104 million in assets allegedly belonging to Shin.
Shin is also accused of using the personal information of customers at Chai Corporation, a South Korea-based payments tech company that he established in 2019, to promote Terraform Labs without consent.
Meanwhile, Shin and Chai Corporation have repeatedly denied any claims of involvement in the Terra-LUNA collapse, saying they cut ties with the project in 2020.
Shin returned to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday following Thursday’s questioning, according to local media reports.
The South Korean prosecutors’ office investigating Shin has not immediately responded to Forkast’s request for further details, while a Chai spokesperson declined to comment or confirm the reports. It remains undisclosed how much Shin lost during the Terra-LUNA collapse.
