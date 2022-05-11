Terra Founder Do Kwon Supports Community's UST Proposal; LUNA Drops to $2.2

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon said Wednesday the company is supporting a community proposal that could help TerraUSD (UST), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, regain its peg.

2/ I understand the last 72 hours have been extremely tough on all of you - know that I am resolved to work with every one of you to weather this crisis, and we will build our way out of this.



Together. — Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) May 11, 2022

Algorithmic stablecoins like UST are backed by a basket of assets, such as Terra’s LUNA and bitcoin (BTC). By design, 1 UST can be redeemed or minted for exactly $1 worth of LUNA at any time, which helps retain its value.

However, UST lost its peg and fell to as low as $0.66 on Monday. It regained $0.90 on Tuesday before slumping to lows of under $0.35 in Asian hours on Wednesday. This was accompanied by a steep drop in LUNA.

LUNA fell to as low as $7.62 in Asian hours. (TradingView)

Kwon, who has been uncharacteristically silent on Twitter over the past few days, says there’s a plan to bring UST back to its peg.

“The price stabilization mechanism is absorbing UST supply (over 10% of total supply),” Kwon explained in a tweet in European hours, explaining how UST works. “But the cost of absorbing so many stablecoins at the same time has stretched out the on-chain swap spread to 40%, and LUNA price has diminished dramatically absorbing the arbs.”

Arbs refers to arbitrage, or a trading strategy used by traders who buy and sell LUNA and UST to maintain the peg and make a profit for doing so.

“The only path forward will be to absorb the stablecoin supply that wants to exit before $UST can start to repeg. There is no way around it,” Kwon said, adding that Terra endorsed the community proposal “1164,” which proposes increasing the minting capacity of Terra’s LUNA from $293 million to over $1.2 billion.

Story continues

This means additional LUNA would be minted and sold in the market to try and bring UST’s peg back to $1. This is in addition to a separate proposal that aims to offer lowers yield to users Anchor, a Terra product.

7/ First, we endorse the community proposal 1164 to Increase basepool from 50M to 100M SDR *) Decrease PoolRecoveryBlock from 36 to 18 This will increase minting capacity from $293M to ~$1200M. https://t.co/aqNKzYK2xC



This should allow the system to absorb the UST more quickly. — Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) May 11, 2022

The proposal explains: “[By allowing] more efficient UST burning and LUNA minting, [which] will in the short term put pressure to LUNA price, but will be an effective way to bring UST back to peg, which will eventually stabilize LUNA price.”

Meanwhile, LUNA fell to $2.2 in the past hour as traders anticipated further supply increases to add to selling pressure on the token, CoinDesk data show.

Read more: Anchor Community Submits Proposal to Restore UST Peg