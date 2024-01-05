Terra to host ServSafe, TIPS training

FREMONT - To help area restaurant, bar and hospitality workers keep current with Ohio’s food safety and alcohol serving regulations, several training and certification courses will be offered throughout January 2024 by the Business Resource Center of Terra State Community College.

The free courses are designed for anyone working in the food service and hospitality industry who wants to earn or renew their ServSafe or TIPS training and certification.

Terra State Community College's Ronald Neeley Conference and Hospitality Center will host free courses for those needing ServSafe and TIPS training and certification.

The ServSafe and TIPS courses will be taught by Terra State educators who are certified instructors and exam proctors. ServSafe training will be led by Emily Riehle, Director of Community Education and Event Services at Terra State, along with Elik Coleman, Chef and Certified ServSafe Instructor. TIPS training will be led by Emily Riehle and Steve Gospodarek.

Dates and times for the ServSafe and TIPS training have limited space. Trainings at Terra State Community College in January include:

ServSafe® Manager Training (Two Day Course-Both days Mandatory)

Jan. 15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Neeley Hospitality and Conference Center at Terra State;

Jan. 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Neeley Hospitality and Conference Center at Terra State.

Reservations should be made to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/servsafe-manager-training-tickets-781036580437?aff=oddtdtcreator.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Hospitality training being offered free through Terra